Civil Rights Activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph Found Dead In Trunk Of Car

The body of African American civil rights activist and Baton Rouge community leader Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found in the trunk of a car last Friday afternoon. Seventy-five-year-old Roberts-Joseph founded The Odell S. Williams African American Museum, created non-profit Community Against Drugs and Violence, and hosted an annual Juneteenth celebration, commemorating the abolition of slavery.

According to The Advocate, Roberts-Joseph’s was making cornbread on the afternoon of her murder when her oven went out. One out of eleven siblings, she brought the bread to her sister Beatrice Johnson’s home to bake.

“The bread is still there,” Johnson said to The Advocate, “She never came back to get it.”

Limited information has been released about the murder besides that the car in which Roberts-Joseph was found was located approximately three miles from her home. In a Facebook post, the Baton Rouge Police Department pledged that “Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice.” An autopsy has been scheduled for this Monday.

Roberts-Joseph’s death has quickly taken to social media, eliciting countless posts relating grief and anger, as well as paying tribute to the amazing woman. The hashtag #SadieRobertsJoseph now exists on Twitter—with dozens of hits. Among those who have spoken out in memory of Robert-Joseph’s death is the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch with a Facebook post labeling her a “cultural icon.” A local record shop tweeted: “This is devastating. Just gutted. We loved Ms. Sadie, she’d stop by the shop in BR. She was so warm and kind to us from the moment we met.” Historian and author Blair Imani counts Roberts-Joseph as her mentor, creating an entire thread on Twitter listing her accomplishments and sharing anecdotes. She cites Roberts-Joseph as wanting all kids to know every country in Africa and volunteering to clean parks and cemeteries over weekends, among other recollections. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome took to Instagram, writing that Robert-Joseph “loved this city and its people. Her commitment to the cultural and educational fabric of our community is beyond description.” The mayor also promised a $5,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest and indictment of the killer.

Despite this intervention by the mayor and assurances on the part of the police department, there remains a notable lack of information regarding Roberts-Joseph’s death. Local publication the Bayou Brief speculates that her murder may be tied to her work as an activist and educator.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that a growing number of activists involved with the 2014 protests in Ferguson, MO, which responded to the police shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, have shown up dead. Of the six deaths, two have been judged homicides, three suicides, and one an overdose, according to NBC. Though the deaths of those men may have nothing to do with one another and they may be wholly unconnected to the death of Roberts-Joseph, some Twitter users, such as activist Lamont Lily, have pointed out that she may be one victim in a chain of black leaders targeted in cities that have been home to major African American protests. Following the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling in which all charges were dropped against the officers, mass protests and upheaval swept Baton Rouge.

Went to bed w/ the death of Sister #SadieRobertsJoseph (Baton Rouge) pressing my spirit last night. Woke up and she was still there. Couldn't help but to think of Darren Seals (Ferguson)--two local Blk leaders found dead in the trunks of cars. Both cities of recent Blk uprisings. pic.twitter.com/UR6fFNXIzl Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Roberts-Joseph was a beloved resident of Baton-Rouge who dedicated her life to the pursuit of peace and education. The outpouring of affection following her death provides only a tiny peek into the lives she touched and changed for the better. Those who ended her life with an act of hatred and violence have broken the hearts of a community that loved her and deprived the world of the good she was yet to do. For this they must be held accountable.

Top photo screenshot via Fly Nubian Queen.

Noa Wollstein is an editorial intern at BUST. She is currently a student at Princeton University working towards a B.A. in English, Film, and Journalism.