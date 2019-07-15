Rape Kits Aren’t Getting Tested, But Kamala Harris Has A Plan To Fix That





Democratic senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris announced a plan to end the nationwide backlog of rape kits on Thursday. Promising to invest $1 billion in funding, her proposal is contingent on states disclosing the number of untested rape kits, adhering to strict time frames for testing, increasing the availability of kits, and giving survivors access to information regarding the status of their rape kit, according to a tweet released by Harris.

“With the crime of sexual assault, the victim’s body is a part of the crime scene,” non-profit End the Backlog writes on its website. And like any violent crime scene, it needs to be swept for both physical and DNA evidence that could lead investigators back to the perpetrator. In the case of a sexual assault, this collection of evidence is referred to as a “rape kit.”

My plan to clear the rape kit backlog would:

✅Require states to annually report the number of untested rape kits

✅Require testing within a short time frame

✅Give survivors the right to know the status of their rape kits

✅Increase the availability of rape kits nationwide — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2019

Ideally done within the first 72 hours following an assault, these forensic exams deal with freshly traumatized victims. Survivors are encouraged to avoid activities including showering, changing clothes, using the bathroom, or “cleaning up the area,” according to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Once at the hospital, they undergo thorough questioning regarding their trauma and potentially invasive tests.

One testimony offered by a sexual assault survivor on the End the Backlog website states, “I sat on a metal table for hours, where I endured the harrowing evidence collection process and disclosed every last humiliating detail of my assault to indifferent detectives.” RAINN includes “internal examinations of the mouth, vagina, and/or anus. It may also include taking samples of blood, urine, swabs of body surface areas, and sometimes hair samples” in the list of possible measures taken during the exam.

Victims consent to the ordeal of having a rape kit done in the hope that the collected evidence will be used to find their attackers or will stand against the culprit in court. But, according to an estimate offered by USA Today, "the number of untested rape kits reaches into the hundreds of thousands."

Untouched for about twenty years, 849 of 1,629 rape kits held in Austin police storage even had evidence of mold on their exteriors, the Dallas News reported in 2017.

A primary reason for the nationwide backlog in rape kit testing is money, with each one costing between $1,000-$1,500 to test, according to End the Backlog. The non-profit reports two states making moves to address the issue financially, with $2.75 million and $6.5 million being added, respectively, to the 2018 Alaska and California budgets for the exclusive purpose of testing rape kits. New York District Attorney Cy Vance allocated $38 million to testing backlogged rape kits in 2015.

A press release this past March announced that Vance’s initiative, testing over 55,000 rape kits across 20 states, led to 186 arrests and 64 convictions, of which 47 were felony sexual assault. End the Backlog reports that testing “backlogged rape kits has resulted in the identification of nearly 1,313 suspected serial rapists,” as of January 2018.

Though efforts to end the backlog have been few and far between, Harris has demonstrated that getting the money for rape kit testing is not an impossibility — it’s a matter of priorities. “As California’s Attorney General,” Harris tweeted, “I made clearing the backlog of 1,300 untested rape kits at state-run labs a top priority — and we got it done within my first year in office. I announced a plan to dedicate that same focus on the national level.”

Responding in a tweet to those who criticized the cost, approximately $100 million annually, according to Vox, Harris wrote: “My plan to close the nationwide rape kit backlog would cost about $2 million less each year than what taxpayers have spent on Trump’s golf trips."

Rape is often not a priority in U.S. law enforcement and legal systems. Survivors are victim blamed during questioning. Cases go egregiously under-investigated. Men get off in court for coming from a “good family” or having impressive stats as athletes. Brett Kavanaugh sits as a judge on the Supreme Court. Donald Trump is the president. We can say that there just wasn’t the money to fund rape kit testing, but there exists a culture that often works to intimidate and invalidate the survivors who speak up that goes deeper than a budget.

Officers must be provided with comprehensive training in how to deal with victims of sexual assault, how to read rape kit results (two-thirds of police cited in a 2018 report did not know how to do so, according to the New York Times), as well as how to be fair and thorough when investigating a sexual assault case. Fixing the backlog is the first of many important steps in giving rape victims the authority and respect they need when they report a crime. But Harris is ready to take that step, and she knows just how to do it.

Top photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Noa Wollstein is an editorial intern at BUST. She is currently a student at Princeton University working towards a B.A. in English, Film, and Journalism.