Quantcast
Woman “In Fear for Her Life” Arrested After Turning In Her Abusive Husband’s Guns

Woman “In Fear for Her Life” Arrested After Turning In Her Abusive Husband’s Guns

Details
IN Feminism

 

courtneyfacebook 6c26f

A woman in Florida has been arrested on charges of grand theft and armed burglarly after she obtained her husband’s guns from his apartment, and then turned them into the police. According to The Lakeland Ledger, “The Lakeland Police Department arrested Courtney Taylor Irby on June 15, when she entered the police station carrying two weapons she said she had taken from Joseph Irby’s dwelling. He was in the Polk County Jail at the time, having been arrested the previous day after allegedly ramming his estranged wife’s vehicle with his own…” Courtney Taylor Irby was released the next day on a $10,000 bond. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Irby was not permitted to own firearms, so Taylor took it upon herself to turn them in on his behalf, telling the officer on duty as much, as is seen in the arrest affadavit:

“So you are telling me you committed an armed burglary?” the officer had said. 

“Yes, I am, but he wasn’t going to turn them (the guns) in so I am doing so.”

The Florida State Attorney General Office is being urged not to prosecute. Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) wrote a letter to State Attorney Brian Haas, stating that: “As public officials, it is our responsibility to create an environment where those who experience abuse can report it and ask for help... Prosecuting Ms. Irby sets a scary precedent that if someone seeks help to escape abuse, they will be punished for it.” 

Women should not be punished for the actions of their husbands. Furthermore, cases like this contribute to a climate in which we do not take victims of domestic abuse seriously. It’s also a damn shame that the most recent action I’ve seen being taken on gun control is to prosecute a woman for transporting the guns of her abusive husband in order to prevent further violence against her and her children. The Brady Center reports that “between 2006 and 2016, an average of more than 525 women were shot and murdered by an intimate partner.” 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Header photo: courtesy of East of These Facebook profile

 

More from BUST

The House Reauthorized The Violence Against Women Act, And It's About Time

The Violence Against Women Act Just Expired. Here's What That Means For Native American Women

The Thousand Oaks Shooter Is Another Mass Murderer With A History Of Violence Against Women

 

Emma Davey is a blog editor for BUST. She recently earned a B.A. in politics and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies from Oberlin College. She is originally from Houston and worships Beyoncé accordingly. You can follow her on Twitter @navel_gazerr if you want to hear her rant about things. 
Tags: Florida , guns , domestic abuse , Courtney Taylor Irby

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 06 21 at 2.41.06 PM 9c2c7

There’s No Justice When Your Rapist is the President

midsummer fire burn blaze flame red yellow dark 1350279.jpgd 7d5b7

10 Mystics On Their Summer Solstice Plans

eeeAbAXc 553d8

"Queer Eye's" Tan France On The Importance Of Sharing Your Own Story: BUST Interview

produce shopping 571bf

Stretch Your Dollar And Protect Your Produce With These Tips

Screen Shot 2019 02 08 at 9.45.48 AM 2fbc6

Week Of Women: June 21-27, 2019

dame 7b8c3

Sex Toy Company Sues MTA Over Rejected Ads To #DerailSexism

zerowasteplus poster NEW 25334

Join BUST x Pussy Powerhouse For Our Zero Waste Event!

DukeHeadshot ba7b7

Badass Comedian Emily Duke is Everything: BUST Interview

400px Pregnant woman 001 73f65

Birth-Bashing and the Aesthetics of the Brazilian C-Section

anne of cleves full 78249

How Anne Of Cleves Forged Her Own Path

Upcoming Events

Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button