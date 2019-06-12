Ariana Grande Donated $250K To Planned Parenthood, But Here's How You Can Help #ProtectX





All hail our (my) queen, Ariana Grande, who is putting her money where her mouth is. The pop star plans to donate her June 8, Atlanta concert funds — a cool $250,000, approximately — to Planned Parenthood, People reported.

Right before she made her donation, during her tour stop in Atlanta, fans took to social media to record anti-pride protestors outside the venue.

One Twitter user posted a video of the protestor captioning, “fuck these dudes outside the Ariana Grande concert spreading homophobia and being fucking stupid and it took EVERYTHING in me not to kick him in the balls with me heels on”

Grande responded, “man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes”

Her donation comes during this dystopian time where states along with Georgia are implementing a fetal heartbeat bill into legislation.

And as of yesterday, Planned Parenthood tweeted about the administration's Title X "gag rule," that bans doctors in the Title X program across America from giving women information about how they can legally and safely access abortion. In a statement on their website, Planned Parenthood deemed this rule their "next big fight."

According to the PP's website, the gag rule will place 4 million patients at risk, with 41 percent of those folks being Planned Parenthood patients.

Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood, said about the rule: "Imagine if the Trump administration prevented doctors from talking to our patients with diabetes about insulin. It would never happen. Reproductive health care should be no different. Reproductive health care is health care and health care is a basic human right."

What can you do to help? Donate of course. But also, assist in raising awareness. Tweeting this is a good start: "Our bodies are our own — and shouldn’t be at the mercy of the Trump-Pence administration. #DontGagMyCare #ProtectX"

Top photo: Screenshot from "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande via YouTube

