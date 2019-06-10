Rally Held For Trans Woman Found Dead In Rikers





The transgender community is mourning yet another loss this year. Layleen Cubilette-Polanco, also known as Layleen Xtravaganza, was a 27-year-old Black Latinx trans woman who was found dead in her cell at Riker’s Island last Friday afternoon, according to the New York Post (who chose to not include her name in the article, but simply referred to her as “trans woman”).

Although there are no details about her death, the Post reported that law enforcement said she was found “unresponsive” in her cell located at the Rose M. Singer women’s facility in the prison. Medics reportedly attempted to revive her for an hour, but it was too late.

According to a GoFundMe posted by Polanco’s sister, Polanco got into a fight and was sent to Riker’s, where she was there for a month, and was set to be released June 13. So far, over $12,000 has been raised, surpassing the $9,000 goal.

In a statement posted by the New York City Anti-Violence Project, who is hosting a rally for Polanco, posted the following statement on the event's Facebook page: "Just days ago, Mayor de Blasio dedicated a monument to two pioneering transgender activists, telling the trans community that 'we are sending a clear message: We see you... and we will protect you.' The City failed to protect Layleen, and now it is trying to sweep her death under the rug. We will not allow it."

Trans activists like Janet Mock and Indya Moore took to social media to praise Polanco, and demand answers about her mysterious death.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this year a person has died in prison without much detail as to why. Xtravaganza's death is very reminiscent to Sandra Bland's death.

There are so many questions. Rikers Island is already a questionable intuition. However, what's most surprising, is that Xtravaganza was locked up in the women's facility, whereas most transgender people are often forced into the side with the gender they were assigned at birth. What if those responsible for her death, weren't the guards, but fellow inmates? We need to start having conversations about how cis-het women are not just complicit in transphobia, but also active participants.

Last month, we reported on the death of Muhlaysia Booker, a black trans woman who was killed in Dallas. And even more recently, another black trans woman in Dallas, Chynal Lindsey, was found dead in a lake in Dallas. She was 26. This is all especially heartbreaking, as we are in the middle of Pride Month, celebrating 50 years from the Stonewall Riots, started by trans women of color, which ultimately pioneered queer rights in this country.

Tonight, a rally will be held for Polanco in New York from 6-7 pm at 100 Centre Street.

Top photo: Layleen Cubilette Polanco's Facebook page

