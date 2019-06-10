Quantcast
Female Bikers In Pakistan Are Pumping The Brakes On Misogyny

Female Bikers In Pakistan Are Pumping The Brakes On Misogyny

Details
IN Feminism

 

 

pakistani bikers cbf52 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ride On

DUE TO WIDESPREAD instances of street harassment and even violence, bicycling in Pakistan is dangerous for women. The act is viewed as unladylike, vulgar, and offensive. But across many cities in South Asia, female bikers are riding anyway—and forming groups to support each other, create safer routes, and empower women to learn the art of cycling. One of these women, Zulekha Dawood, organized a group in her hometown of Lyari, which has grown since its 2018 inception to include around 40 women of all ages. The women meet together to ride once a week. “Now, women and girls, ages 10 to 30, come and learn cycling,” Dawood says, emphasizing that there is strength in her group’s numbers, which are “increasing day by day.” For many of these women—Dawood included—riding a bike is more than an act of resistance: it’s personal. “I feel freedom when I ride bicycles,” she says. “Cycling is my first love.”

By Lydia Wang

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST 

Feminist Documentarians With Their Own Production Company

These Kung Fu-Trained Buddhist Nuns Teach Nepalese Girls Self-Defense

Saudi Women Uber Drivers Now Have The Choice To Decline Men Passengers

 

Tags: Pakistan , women , street harassment , Zulekha Dawood , bicycles

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

3ujGCipJ f6502

This Gender-Neutral Line Is Challenging The Swimsuit Binary

SorryArt ae995

My Depression Owes You An Apology (And So Do I)

img 0298 e1497877274183 6d0d9

Just A Few Of History's Baddest Queer Bitches

800px A clinic escort outside the Planned Parenthood Carol Whitehill Moses Center 38949360565 c6173

"State-Sanctioned Sexual Assault" is Missouri’s Latest Attack on Abortion Access

L7 dc828

L7's Donita Sparks On Touring, Trump, And Her Band's Feminist Legacy

03 pose.w600.h315.2x 0294f

Week Of Women: June 7-13, 2019

4591773596 8a6d3e7f72 z 999b8

A Sexologist's Advice On Getting Past Squirting Shame

Nike 5a9ae

Nike’s “Dream Further” Shows Just How Empowering Women’s Soccer Can Be

CityofGirls 9ad23

Elizabeth Gilbert's "City Of Girls" Is A Novel Of Recklessness And Passion

rebelde 13809

A Makeup Line Made Especially For Mujeres

Upcoming Events

HelloTittie's 3rd Annual Creative Chicks Art Event
Sat Jun 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button