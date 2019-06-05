Quantcast
South Africa Becomes 11th Country to Appoint Gender-Balanced Cabinet

South Africa Becomes 11th Country to Appoint Gender-Balanced Cabinet

Details
IN Feminism

Image 6 5 19 at 3.50 PM 90a8c

Over half of South Africa's cabinet—newly appointed last Wednesday—is made up of women, earning the country a spot on the short list of places whose cabinets have a 50/50 gender split. South Africa is the fourth African country to achieve gender parity in its cabinet—Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Rwanda beat it to the punch—bringing up the total number of gender-balanced cabinets to an all-time high of eleven, according to India Today.

Just for reference, a 2019 study by the non-profit Catalyst reported that women make up a whopping 23.7% of the U.S. congress, holding a measly 127 seats out of a total 535. That would bring us just about halfway to gender balance. Yikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In South Africa, less than a year after sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa took over for disgraced President Jacob Zuma, who resigned following pending criminal charges and extremely questionable financial decisions, minimizing government corruption remains a top priority. Attempting to weed out graft and slash governmental expenditures, President Rampahosa reduced the size of the cabinet from, what he referred to as a “bloated” 36 members to a lean 28. Included in the list of cuts from the former cabinet is Bathabile Dlamini, who served as the Minister of Women in the Presidency.

Dlamini is credited with massive abuses of government funds, with “irregular expenditures” alone coming in at 1.3 billion Rand—approximately $87 million—according to The South African. Removed from the cabinet for this history of corruption, Dlamini is nonetheless credited with being a major voice in pushing new policy protecting female representation in local government within South Africa’s provinces. Announced this past May, at least 60% of the Provincial Executive Council (local government bodies that work alongside the president-like Premiers) must be female should the Premier be male. And if the Premier is female, the Council maintains an obligation to be made up of at least 50% women.

Still far from perfect, the future of this fledgling administration remains uncertain. But with the creation of policy promising greater female representation in local governance and the formation of a gender-balanced cabinet, one thing is sure - South Africa is actively taking strides so as to counteract gender inequality within government. Maybe the U.S. could step up its game and follow suit?

Top photo: AFP

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Saudi Women Uber Drivers Now Have The Choice To Decline Men Passengers

The Lifting Of A Temple Can On Menstruating Women Is Dividing India

Nevada's New Abortion Legislation Highlights The Power Of A Majority-Female Senate

 

Noa Wollstein is a junior at Princeton University studying English, Film, and Journalism. 
Tags: South Africa , politics , Cyril Ramaphosa , gender equality

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kitchen ab263

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, And Elisabeth Moss Show Us What Real Mobsters Look Like In 'The Kitchen' Trailer

Anti abortion protest 1986 c707e

I Should Have Been Aborted, And I'm Fine With That

RwklSfQk d4fa2

How New Orleans' "Baby Dolls" Created A Feminist Legacy

SorryArt ae995

My Depression Owes You An Apology (And So Do I)

4b6a6df1 895e 4b3b a42d 97e39b97a2c4 c6224

Week Of Women: May 31-June 6, 2019

26816990738 46131b3a54 o 379f8

Legendary Transgender Activists Marsha P. Johnson And Sylvia Rivera To Be Honored With New York City Monument

Tina Tchen Executive Director of the White House Council on Women and Girls 2015 4c138

12 Women and Non-Binary Asian Americans You Should Know About

img 0212 2 e1504945919895 46687

Why Female Bootleggers Ruled During The Prohibition

SmallLADYJ b1e94

Our Lady J Gets Us Hyped For Pose Season 2 On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Untitled design 3 613bb

Minnie Darke Talks Astrology, Rom-Coms, And The Power Of Virgo Rising: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Queer Country Pride Party (Brooklyn, NYC)
Sat Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button