10 Of The Best Signs From The #StopTheBans Rallies







Yesterday marked a national day of protests in light of states’ proposed abortion bans across the country. More than 500 rallies were held in front of statehouses and in town squares and courthouses. Organizations like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and NARAL encouraged folks to take action by joining together to fight as one. Cory Booker, Ayanna Pressley, and Kirsten Gillibrand were some of the politicans who spoke to the revved-up crowds. Here are some of our favorite (and most badass) signs from the numerous events that summed up our feelings from the last few weeks.

Top photo: Screenshot from CBC News

More from BUST

Stop The Bans Rallies Are Being Held Nationwide

Alabama Passes Country’s Strictest Abortion Ban

Hollywood Reacts To Georgia’s New Heartbeat Law

Gretchen Sterba is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently graduated with a B.A. from Columbia College Chicago with a double major in magazine journalism and creative nonfiction. Her most profound accomplishment is getting a Michael Scott tattoo. Follow her on Instagram at @gretchensterba