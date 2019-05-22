10 Of The Best Signs From The #StopTheBans Rallies

Yesterday marked a national day of protests in light of states’ proposed abortion bans across the country. More than 500 rallies were held in front of statehouses and in town squares and courthouses. Organizations like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and NARAL encouraged folks to take action by joining together to fight as one. Cory Booker, Ayanna Pressley, and Kirsten Gillibrand were some of the politicans who spoke to the revved-up crowds. Here are some of our favorite (and most badass) signs from the numerous events that summed up our feelings from the last few weeks.
View this post on Instagram
We won’t go back. #StopTheBansADVERTISEMENT
View this post on Instagram
Across the country, there is a wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access. This particularly affects people of color and low-income communities. Activists gathered in Foley Square to protest the recent abortion bans and demand reproductive freedom. . . #abortion #stopthebans #abortionrights #abortionban #abortionisawomansright #abortionishealthcare #abortionisnotmurder #abortionisnormal #abortionisaright #healthcare #womenshealth #womenshealthcare #reproductivejustice #reproductiverightsarehumanrights #reproductivehealth #women #smashthepatriarchy #thefutureisfemale #pussygrabsback #mybodymychoice #prochoice #feminism #intersectionalfeminism #womensrights #reproductiverights #womensrightsarehumanrights #nastywomen #activistny #documentaryphotography #photojournalism
View this post on Instagram
#aboutlastnight #birthdaygifttoself #stopthebans #noabortionban #antiban #womensrights #humanrights #enoughisenough #endwhitesupremacy #smashthepatriarchy #nyc #foleysquare #newyorkersbelike #riseup #resist #standupfightback #andthentheycameforme #freedomisinperildefenditwithallyourmight #silenceisviolence #feminist #feminism #beafeminist #beanally #thefutureisfemale
View this post on Instagram
"I saw many women DIE in the emergency ward from botched abortion in 1956” “Pro-life” policies kill. Safe abortion access saves lives" . Scene at Stop the Bans Rally Foley Square in NYC . . #wesbenderlight @ppnycaction #womensrights #solidarity #StopTheBans #abortionsolidarity #righttochoose @prochoiceamerica #prochoice #mybodymychoice #reproductivehealth #SPiCollective #streetportrait #streetphoto_bnw #reportagespotlight #streetdocumentary #nycphotographer #nycspc #35mmstreetphotography #lensculturestreets #newyorknewyork #protest #monochrome #bnw #gettyimages #everybodystreet #notmypresident #dumptrump #neverthelessshepersisted #resist
Top photo: Screenshot from CBC News
More from BUST
Stop The Bans Rallies Are Being Held Nationwide
Alabama Passes Country’s Strictest Abortion Ban
Hollywood Reacts To Georgia’s New Heartbeat Law
Gretchen Sterba is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently graduated with a B.A. from Columbia College Chicago with a double major in magazine journalism and creative nonfiction. Her most profound accomplishment is getting a Michael Scott tattoo. Follow her on Instagram at @gretchensterba