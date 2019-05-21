Busy Philipps' #YouKnowMe Spotlights Women's Abortion Stories

When Alabama passed its restrictive abortion law, which bans abortions after 6 weeks even in cases of rape and incest, many were appalled. The law, passed only shortly after Georgia's governor signed the infamous "heartbeat bill," puts all women at risk. It makes abortion a felony and doctors who perform abortions could face a minimum of ten years in prison. It’s a dangerous law, one that will cost women’s lives, especially if contested in the now conservative majority Supreme Court, where Roe v. Wade would be at risk of being overturned.

Actress Busy Philipps, host of Busy Tonight and star of Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks, took to Twitter to criticize the law. She pointed out that one in four women have had an abortion in the United States. In a New York Times interview, Philipps explained how she started the hashtag after Tina Fey reached out to her after Philipps opened up about her own abortion on Busy Tonight, saying, ‘“I think you hit on something, which is ‘you know me.’ It makes it very personal. I think you should think about starting that hashtag.”’ Out of this conversation came #YouKnowMe.

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019

Since her initial tweet, thousands of women have come forward with their own stories on Twitter. These women's stories range from malformed fetuses that would not survive birth, simply not being ready for motherhood, to experiences of sexual assault that resulted in pregnancy.

Philipps reminds us that abortion is a simple medical procedure that millions of people have gone through. It isn’t an easy decision for anyone to make. Alabama lawmakers are saying that women cannot be trusted with their own bodies. We must have confidence that women know what is right for themselves, not infantilize them by restricting their bodily autonomy. To deny life-saving medical procedures is to deny humanity. America must decide if it wants to continue treating women like second class citizens who are incapable of making difficult and nuanced decisions for their own livelihood.

Women are capable of making these decisions, as many women of diverse backgrounds on Twitter and Instagram have shown the world through their own stories.

Almost 60 years ago, my mother had an illegal abortion. It was too harrowing for her to discuss, but she made sure I knew it had happened. In 2010, my wife had a legal abortion after we found out her pregnancy was not viable. We cannot and will not go back. #YouKnowMe #YouKnowUs — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 16, 2019

#YouKnowMe I was 22, broke & pregnant from sex that I said no to. Now I’m 27 w/ a college degree and a job that I’m so proud of & love. So thankful that I had a choice, and praying for women that don’t (and donating to abortion funds, too). #AlabamaAbortionBan #shoutyourabortion — Meg (@megschurr) May 15, 2019

In 2012, I had an abortion. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. I still think about it to this day. But these truths do not make me regret my decision. It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life. I have not a single doubt about this. #YouKnowMe — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 16, 2019

I went to the doctor for heavy bleeding between periods. Turned out my IUD implanted itself an inch into my uterine wall, & I was 6 weeks pregnant. Every time I moved wrong, the tear in my uterus got a little bit bigger. Abortion saved my life & let me heal #YouKnowMe — ⚡🔎Min🔍⚡ (@RainDripDrops) May 15, 2019

My son exists because when I needed an abortion halfway through my (very wanted) first pregnancy, I had access to safe, legal abortion. Without it, I would very likely have been left infertile, or worse. #YouKnowMe pic.twitter.com/4l6JlCKYtw — Sabrina Joy Stevens (@realsabijoy) May 15, 2019

i was 20 and my partner at the time wasn't aloud into the united states because he is Palestinian . I wasn't ready to raise a child alone or to be a mother #YouKnowMe — Alia Shawkat (@ShawkatAlia) May 16, 2019

I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world rn and the policies that follow. #YouKnowMe — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 16, 2019

Through Philipps’ personal story and hashtag, she reminds us that women shouldn't be ashamed of their abortion, saying, "I don’t have a shame. " Everyone knows someone who has had an abortion, whether they are aware of it or not.

To help fight abortion bans you can donate to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the National Network of Abortions Fund, or Unite for Reproduction and Gender Equity.

Header Image via Youtube/Busy Tonight

