Quantcast
Trans Woman Whose Beating Went Viral Last Month Has Been Killed

Trans Woman Whose Beating Went Viral Last Month Has Been Killed

Details
IN Feminism



muhlaysia 1b4ae

Muhlaysia Booker, a black transgender woman from Dallas whose savage beating went viral last month, has been found murdered, Buzzfeed reported. She was 23.

The news outlet reported Booker was found lying face down in the street, shot, and was killed by homicidal violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just weeks ago in April, Booker made headlines when a video of her getting assaulted in a parking lot, being kicked and beaten while on the ground with homophobic slurs being thrown at her exploded on social media. In the affidavit, an unknown individual offered a man, Edward Thomas, who is now facing charges for Booker’s assault, $200 to beat up Booker.

Days after her assault last month, Booker spoke out to CNN affiliate, KTVT, saying: “This has been a rough week for myself, the transgender community, and also the city of Dallas. But I want to sincerely thank all you guys for coming out. I will remain strong with your support.”

Although police have not unveiled any other details involving Booker’s death, the LGBTQIA community is mourning the death of yet another black trans sister.

In 2018 alone, at least 26 transgender people were killed in acts of violence, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The majority of these deaths were Black trans women. But in 2017, deaths among trans people were at an all-time high with 29 reported deaths, with the majority being people of color.

Make no mistake — this is a trend that is continuing in the trans community and specifically to trans people of color. And with so many of these cases unsolved, it’s left the community and advocates heartbroken and grasping for straws.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, more than one in four transgender people has been assaulted because of their identity.

Organizations like The New York Anti-Violence Project work to support survivors through a 24-hour hotline, with staff and volunteers also being available all day who can help walk folks through safety planning. Legal services are also offered, as well as individual counseling and outreach.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

When it seems like all hope is lost, we have to remember to fight, and as sad as it is, let these deaths be a motivator for change. You can donate to the New York Anti-Violence Project here.

 

Top photo: courtesy of Muhlaysia Booker's Facebook

 

More from BUST

Chelsea Manning Jailed Again

Trump's Transgender Military Ban Goes Into Effect

New York State Passes Non-Discrimination Act To Protect Transgender And Gender Non-Conforming Folks

 

Gretchen Sterba is an editorial intern for BUST. She recently graduated with a B.A. from Columbia College Chicago with a double major in magazine journalism and creative nonfiction. Her most profound accomplishment is getting a Michael Scott tattoo. Follow her on Instagram at @gretchensterba
Tags: transgender , dallas , texas , murder , assault , violence , muhlaysia booker

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
YUMI CONTEST

Trending on BUST

2 DAYss 817aa

Gwendoline Christie On Becoming Brienne Of Tarth, Owning Her Androgyny, And Confronting The End Of “Game Of Thrones”: BUST Interview

bran c4bf5

Occultists Weigh In On The Meaning Of The Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones"

Screen Shot 2019 05 13 at 12.45.27 PM e834b

Netflix Quietly Drops Trailer For New Lesbian Drama "Elisa & Marcela"

Fleabag 8e7df

Week Of Women: May 17-23, 2019

Ratburn Aisle 7b65c

It's A Wonderful Kind Of Gay (Wedding): "Arthur's" Mr. Ratburn Says "I Do"

classic wonderwoman1 e1498305169640 614e9

Misogyny and Manacles: The Real Story Behind "Wonder Woman"

eyeliner 47c56

This Bold And Easy Eyeliner Look Will Make You Draw Your Own Lines

poseindyamoore 320a6

Indya Moore Makes History as Elle Magazine’s First Trans Cover Star

Illinois Handmaids Stop Brett Kavanaugh Rally Downtown Chicago Illinois 8 26 18 3437 42505508810 94061

Alabama Passes Country’s Strictest Abortion Ban

serialmoms 396b6

12 Most Iconic Moms In Film By Their Sun Signs

Upcoming Events

Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Sat Jun 01 @12:00AM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button