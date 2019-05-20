Quantcast
Chelsea Manning Jailed Again

Chelsea Manning Jailed Again

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2019 05 20 at 10.56.48 AM 8c63c

Transgender activist and former Army data analyst Chelsea Manning has been jailed again for refusing to testify before a Virginian grand jury. Manning was jailed back in March for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. Jailed for 62 days, nearly half of which was spent in solitary confinement, Manning was just released on May 9th after the grand jury expired. After her initial release, she took to social media, explaining her refusal to cooperate with the grand jury:

“Good evening. Two months ago, the federal government summoned me before a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia. As a general principle, I object to grand juries. Prosecutors run grand juries behind closed doors and in secret, without a judge present. Therefore, I declined to cooperate or answer any questions. Based on my refusal to answer questions, District Court Judge Hilton ordered me held in contempt until the grand jury ended. Yesterday, the grand jury expired, and I left the Alexandria Detention Center. Throughout this ordeal, an incredible spring of solidarity and love boiled over.

ADVERTISEMENT

I received thousands of letters, including dozens to hundreds of them a day. This means the world to me, and keeps me going. Jail and prisons exist as a dark stain on our society, with more people confined in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world. During my time, I spent 28 days in solitary confinement–a traumatic experience I already endured for a year in prison before. Only a few months before re-incarceration, I received gender confirmation surgery. This left my body vulnerable to injury and infection, leading to possible complications that I am now seeking treatment for. My absence severely hampers both my public and private life. The law requires that civil contempt only be used to coerce witnesses to testify. As I cannot be coerced, it instead exists as an additional punishment on top of the seven years I served.

Last week, I hand-wrote a statement outlining the fact I will never agree to testify before this or any other grand jury. Several of my closest family, friends and colleagues supported this fact. Our statements were filed in court. The government knows I can’t be coerced. When I arrive at the courthouse this coming Thursday, what happened last time will occur again. I will not cooperate with this or any other grand jury. Throughout the last decade, I accepted full responsibility for my actions. Facing jail again, this week, does not change this fact. The prosecutors deliberately place me in an impossible situation: I either go to jail, or turn my back on my prisons. The truth is, the government can construct no prison worse than to betray my conscience or my principles. Thank you, and good night.”

Thursday night, Manning was jailed again and faces up to 18 months in custody. If she continues to refuse to testify, she will be fined $500 every day after 30 days of confinement. After 60 days, she will be fined $1000 a day. Manning had been subjected to human rights abuses for seven years due to her involvement with WikiLeaks in 2010, where she passed along 720,000 classified military documents to the site. She will likely face poor treatment again in the William G. Truesdale detention center in Alexandria, VA. While in prison for her involvement in WikiLeaks, Manning attempted suicide and was placed in solitary confinement as punishment. Many psychologists consider solitary confinement to be a form of torture. Former President Barack Obama commuted her 35 year sentence in 2017.

In Alexandria, Manning told Judge Anthony Trenga that she would “rather starve to death” than testify before the grand jury. She has continued to insist that she will not cooperate with the grand jury, yet the Judge and jury will not relent. Stuck in a stalemate with the grand jury, Manning has criticized jails and prisons as “dark institutions. Despite that,” she said, “it doesn’t frighten me or disturb me. […] I’ve already been to jail. I’ve already been to prison, so attempting to coerce me with a grand jury subpoena is just not going to work.” Manning went on the say that the prosecutors have placed her in an impossible situation: go to jail or go back on her core values.

The system has repeatedly failed Manning. From horrific accounts of the human rights abuses she faced in her seven years in prison to her current predicament, the American government continues to specifically target Manning for her subversiveness. Despite the government’s attempts to keep her down, she continues to challenge injustices in the prison system, society, and the government itself. While Manning’s fate remains uncertain, one thing is indisputable: she won’t go down without a fight.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

Header Image via Youtube 

More From BUST

Elizabeth Warren Says “Hard Pass” To A Town Hall On Fox News

Alabama Passes Country’s Strictest Abortion Ban

Trump's Transgender Military Ban Goes Into Effect

 

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.
Tags: chelsea manning , grand jury , jail , transgender , wikileaks

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
YUMI CONTEST

Trending on BUST

2 DAYss 817aa

Gwendoline Christie On Becoming Brienne Of Tarth, Owning Her Androgyny, And Confronting The End Of “Game Of Thrones”: BUST Interview

muhlaysia 1b4ae

Trans Woman Whose Beating Went Viral Last Month Has Been Killed

bran c4bf5

Occultists Weigh In On The Meaning Of The Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones"

Screen Shot 2019 05 13 at 12.45.27 PM e834b

Netflix Quietly Drops Trailer For New Lesbian Drama "Elisa & Marcela"

Fleabag 8e7df

Week Of Women: May 17-23, 2019

Ratburn Aisle 7b65c

It's A Wonderful Kind Of Gay (Wedding): "Arthur's" Mr. Ratburn Says "I Do"

classic wonderwoman1 e1498305169640 614e9

Misogyny and Manacles: The Real Story Behind "Wonder Woman"

eyeliner 47c56

This Bold And Easy Eyeliner Look Will Make You Draw Your Own Lines

poseindyamoore 320a6

Indya Moore Makes History as Elle Magazine’s First Trans Cover Star

Illinois Handmaids Stop Brett Kavanaugh Rally Downtown Chicago Illinois 8 26 18 3437 42505508810 94061

Alabama Passes Country’s Strictest Abortion Ban

Upcoming Events

Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Sat Jun 01 @12:00AM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button