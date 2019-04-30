Quantcast
No Jail Time For Former Bus Driver Who Raped A 14-Year-Old-Girl

No Jail Time For Former Bus Driver Who Raped A 14-Year-Old-Girl

Details
IN Feminism

 bus school school bus yellow 159658 01b0b

In an unbelievable clusterfuck of toxic masculinity and lawlessness, a former upstate New York bus driver, who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl, will not serve jail time. On Thursday, Jefferson County Judge James P. McClusky sentenced 26-year-old Shane M. Piche to 10 years probation, reports The Watertown Daily Times.

In a plea deal, Piche pled guilty to third-degree rape and will be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, the minimum level. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, a level 1 designation indicates a low risk of committing the crime again thus the offender’s full home address will not be available in an online database.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the district attorney’s office sought for Piche to be registered a level higher, in which his information would be available to the public, the judge determined the decision to be appropriate since Piche had no prior arrests and there was “only one victim in this plea.” The judge also issued three no-contact orders against Piche who, according to the Times, will have to pay $375 in court fees and a $1,000 special sex registration fee. Piche is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 17-years-old, although some exceptions were approved. 

As reported by the state police, Piche met the girl working as a bus driver, but the sexual assault happened at his home. He was additionally charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing her with alcohol.

In a statement given to WWNY-TV, the survivor’s mother expressed, “I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child. He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”

The tone-deaf statement from Piche’s defense attorney, Eric Swartz, demonstrates ignorance shown far too often in cases of rape and sexual assault. Concern for the perpetrator’s future surpasses the severity of the crime and the resulting emotional impact on the survivor’s mental and physical health. Whether or not the assault “isn’t something that didn’t cause him pain,” and “isn’t something that didn’t have consequences,” is asinine compared to the emotional burdens survivors of sexual abuse carry with them for life. Piche’s sex offender registry will eventually expire. Trauma does not.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Header photo via Pixabay 

More from BUST

Anita Hill Wants Change, Not An Apology

Congress Let The Violence Against Women Act Expire Over The Holidays

Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Case Takes A Crucial Step Forward

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: Watertown , New York , bus driver , sexual assault , women's rights , feminist , sexual misconduct , sexual harassment

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

lunachicks 1ea1d

Lunachicks Recall Fighting Sexism with Sisterhood

plutoooo 175de

All Retrogrades Are Not The Same—5 Astrologers Explain Why Pluto Retrograde Might Be The Energy We Need

saturn 74c53

Don't Hurt Yourself! Saturn Retrograde Has Karmic Lessons For Everyone

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 3.21.47 PM f95c1

Gaby Dunn And Allison Raskin On Female Friendships, Mental Health, And Dating: BUST Interview

captain marvel still 453d7

"Captain Marvel" And The Joy Of Owning One's Power

Cred Nicol Biesek ad996

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"

TWIST STILL 4 267e1

Director Aly Migliori’s Feminist “Twist” On The Thriller Genre

maxresdefault a98bd

Week Of Women: April 26-May 2, 2019

someonegreat af2ec

Netflix's "Someone Great" Highlights The Power Of Bouncing Back With Girlfriends

1920px Anita Hill 25238344107 5f339

Anita Hill Wants Change, Not An Apology

Upcoming Events

PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
FREE Comedy Show: Canal Yards Project (Brooklyn)
Fri May 03 @ 7:00AM - 09:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button