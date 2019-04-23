How Well Do You Know Penny Marshall? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

When actor/director/producer Penny Marshall passed away at the end of 2018, the world lost a comedy giant whose work changed both TV and film forever. Think you know what drove Penny to do it her way? Then take the quiz!
1. Carole Penny Marshall was born on October 15, 1943, in what N.Y.C. borough?
a. Brooklyn
b. Queens
c. The Bronx
d. Staten Island
2. Penny’s most famous acting role was on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley. What character did she play?
a. Laverne
b. Shirley
c. Neither
d. Both
3. Which of the following groundbreaking comedy films did Penny direct?
a. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
b. Big
c. A League of Their Own
d. All of the above
4. Penny died on December 17, 2018, at age 75, from complications caused by ______.
a. drug abuse
b. alcoholism
c. diabetes
d. cancer
5. Complete the following Penny quote: “I’ll try anything. What are they gonna do, kick me out of ____?”
a. show business
b. New York
c. Hollywood
d. The Cool Kids’ Club
Answer Key: 1.c, 2.a, 3.d, 4.c, 5.a
By Emily Rems
Top photo: abc (Penny Marshall)
This piece originally appeared in the April/May 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
