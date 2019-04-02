Quantcast
It’s Equal Pay Day—But Not for All

It’s Equal Pay Day—But Not for All

Details
IN Feminism

moneypayday c23d3

Today is Equal Pay Day, the day dedicated to recognizing the gender wage gap. It’s a day we should celebrate to recognize the long history of wage disparity within the United States. When the discussion of equal pay comes up, the conversation often focuses on white women. Women of color are almost completely ignored or simply forgotten.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, these are what which demographics make in comparison to the white man’s dollar in 2017:

ADVERTISEMENT

White Women: 77.0%
Hispanic Women: 53.0%
Asian Women: 85.1%
*Native Women: 57.0%

When the Equal Pay Act, women, on average, made only 58.9% of the white man’s dollar. Since the wage gap is slowly crawling to a close, however, it will take decades and possibly (literally) hundreds of years to end it. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, by 2059 women’s median earnings will be the same as white men’s. From their research, they’ve deduced that Black women will have to wait until 2119 and Hispanic/Latina will have to wait until 2224.
Obviously, the U.S. has a long way to go until all women achieve equal pay. To recognize their individual struggles, women of color have their own Equal Pay Days:(According to the National Women’s Law Center. The U.S. Census Bureau to not provide wage statistics for Native Women)

Black Women: August 22, 2019
Hispanic/Latina Women: November 20, 2019
Asian Women: March 5, 2019
Native/Indigenous Women: September 23, 2019


Even though it is the general Equal Pay Day for all women, we’ve forgotten to acknowledge Asian women’s Equal Pay Day, which was back in March. This is another mark of society’s tendency to forget women of color in conversations concerning wage equity and why visibility is so important. In addition, mothers only make 71.0% of what fathers make. Their Equal Pay Day is June 10, 2019.

Today, when you’re out with friends or having a conversation with co-workers, make sure to remember all women when discussing equal pay. Not just your white lady folk. To support Equal Pay Today, a project of Equal Rights Advocates, the organization who supports and organizes all women to achieve equal pay, you can donate here and/or join here

 

*According to the National Women’s Law Center. The U.S. Census Bureau to not provide wage statistics for Native Women

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

 

Image via Pexels

 

More from BUST

Viola Davis On The Hollywood Wage Gap: "We Don't Get Paid What Caucasian Women Get Paid"

Learn Money Magic With This Zine

Why Amy Adams Isn't Focusing On The Gender Pay Gap In Hollywood

 

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.
Tags: equal pay , money , women of color , equity , wages , equal pay day, , gender wage gap, , race wage gap,

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

shrill 4fced

Shrill And The Journey to Fat Bitchdom

A UUe OJ 4406e

Make Your Own Cannabis Gummies In 7 Easy Steps

Screen Shot 2018 09 12 at 2.45.31 PM td7fai b6feb

Week of Women: March 29-April 4, 2019

sandra oh a5717

Sandra Oh Continues To Makes History On SNL

30448839452 057536567d z 9a233

Sex Work In New York State Might Be Decriminalized—Here's What You Should Know

goddessmode4 e0fba

“Goddess Mode” Is A Cyberbunk Comic Full Of Tech, Magic, And Girl Power

yoncehardwick 4412b

The BeyHive Wants Omari Hardwick To Understand Beyonce And Boundaries

fyeah1 0e8fb

These Women Fought For Sex Workers' And Women's Rights In The 19th Century

1599px Agnes Varda 0526 2cb68

Legendary Filmmaker Agnès Varda Has Died At 90

Oh3LXN4Z 6b3f7

Learn Money Magic With This Zine

Upcoming Events

Shakey's Record Fair (Brooklyn)
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 01:00AM
UP THE SLUTS (Brooklyn)
Sat Apr 13 @ 3:00PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Thu Apr 18 @12:00AM
(NY) Frida Kahlo: A Perfumed Portrait
Thu Apr 18 @ 6:30PM - 09:00PM
(LA) An Encounter with Lux Prima Multisensory Installation
Fri Apr 19 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button