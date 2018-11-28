BUST School For Creative Living Highlight: Exploring Practical Magic For Artists And Creatives, A Talk Moderated By Kristen Sollée

The BUST School For Creative Living will be taking place December 8th and 9th during the BUST Holiday Craftacular at Brooklyn Expo in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Kristen Sollée will be moderating a panel on exploring practical magic for artists and creatives (featuring Jex Blackmore, Dianca London Potts, Maheen Lemon, and Jaclyn Sheer), as well as teaching a sex and color magic workshop with Sarah Potter. The talk is on Sunday, December 9th at 2:30pm – can't wait to see you all there!

Sollée is a writer, curator, and educator exploring the intersections of sex, art, and the occult. She works for Slutist, a sex positive feminist webside, as a lecturer at The New School, and as an author. She wrote the book Witches, Sluts, Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive, published in 2017, and is currently working on a new book.

This panel will focus on using spellcraft, rituals, and practical magic, and is particularly focused on enhancing creativity for artists, healers, and makers. Sollée will be joined by Jex Blackmore (writer, advocate, performance artist), Dianca London Potts (writer and author of the forthcoming memoir Planning for the Apocalypse: Meditations on Faith and Being the Only Black Girl at Your Party), Jaclyn Sheer (videographer, director, and producer), and Maheen Lemon (feminist witch and owner of Bewitched Boneyard) to discuss how witchcraft can be used as an asset to the creative process, and to support you through creative blocks.

This talk is sure to be amazing with such a powerful, witchy, and wonderful group of people leading it.

Join us at the BUST Craftacular and the School For Creative Living 11a.m.-7p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 at Brooklyn Expo center. Admission is free; learn more and purchase class tickets here.

top photo by Joel Barhamand for BUST.

