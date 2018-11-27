Quantcast
How Much Do You Know About Simone De Beauvoir? Take The Quiz

French feminist author, activist, existentialist, and intellectual Simone de Beauvoir was a thinker far ahead of her time whose writing helped shape the modern women’s movement. Think you know how Simone snatched the throne? Then take the quiz!

1. Born on January 9, 1908, in Paris, Simone’s complete given name is _____.

a. Simone Lucie Ernestine Marie Bertrand de Beauvoir
b. Simone Etta Palm d’Aelders de Beauvoir
c. Simone Antoinette Fouque Monique Wittig de Beauvoir
d. Simone Sylvie Tissot Elsa Dorlin de Beavoir

2. Simone’s most famous work, The Second _____ (1949), discussed the treatment of women throughout history and is still considered one of the foundational texts of modern feminist philosophy.

a. Act
b. Hand
c. Chance
d. Sex

3. Though she never married, Simone maintained a romantic partnership with philosopher _____ for 51 years.

a. Nelson Algren
b. Jean-Paul Sartre
c. Michel Foucault
d. Jacques Derrida

4. Simone died of _____ on April 14, 1986, at age 78.

a. suicide by hanging
b. heroin overdose
c. pneumonia
d. accidental drowning

5. Complete the following Simone quote: “One is not _____, but rather _____ , a woman.

a. born, becomes
b. attracted to, attracts
c. made, is born
d. living, dies


By Emily Rems
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
This quiz originally appeared in the October/November 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today

Answer Key: 1.a, 2.d, 3.b, 4.c, 5.a

