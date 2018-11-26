BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Highlight: Kristen Sollée—Author, Curator, And Educator

Kristen Sollée is a writer, curator, and educator exploring sex, art, and the occult. She will be joining us as a teacher at the BUST School For Creative Living, taking place December 8th and 9th during the BUST Craftacular Holiday at Brooklyn Expo in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Kristen will be moderating a panel on exploring practical magic for artists and creatives (featuring Jex Blackmore, Dianca London Potts, Maheen Lemon, and Jaclyn Sheer), as well as teaching a sex and color magic workshop with Sarah Potter. We can't wait to learn from this badass babe!

Hey Kristen, can you tell our readers about your work?

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a writer, curator, and educator exploring the intersections of art, sex, and the occult. I’m the founding editrix of Slutist, a sex positive feminist website, and a lecturer at The New School. My signature college course, "The Legacy of the Witch," follows the witch across history, pop culture, and politics, and my recent book inspired by the course, Witches, Sluts, Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive, was published by Stone Bridge Press in 2017.

What inspired you to start your career?

I tried a dozen other jobs, but writing kept calling me back. It’s not a lucrative career, it’s not an easy career, but it’s deeply fulfilling and I’m grateful I get to do it.

What is your creative process like?

One part conjuring ritual and trance state stream-of-consciousness, one part grinding it out, staring at a screen for 15 hours a day, battling self-doubt all the way.

What advice do you have for people who are pursuing a career in your field?

Being a writer doesn’t mean writing has to be your only job. You get to decide what success means to you. Most advice I got from other writers when I was starting out didn’t really resonate with me, so I just made it up as I went along. I believe anyone else can do the same!

Tell us about what you’ll be doing at Craftacular.

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

I’ll be moderating a panel on witchcraft for creatives and teaching a sex and color magic workshop with Sarah Potter.

What else should our readers know about you and your business?

I’m currently working on a new book about cats, women, sex, and the occult, out in fall of 2019.

For more information about Kristen Sollée, you can visit her website at kristensollee.com.

Join us at the BUST Craftacular and the School For Creative Living 11a.m.-7p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 at Brooklyn Expo center. Admission is free; learn more and purchase class tickets here.

Photos courtesy of Kristen Sollée

More from BUST

BUST School For Creative Living Teacher Spotlight: Trish Burger, Hypnotherapist And Artist

"Witches, Sluts, Feminists" Author Kristen Sollee On Witch Feminism And Sex Magic

Meet The Satanic Feminists Who Are Fighting For Social Justice

Madera Rhayne is a queer writer and multi-media artist living in Brooklyn, NY. You can find her at mjrhayne.com, on Instagram @hol0gram_ and contact her by email at maderarhayne@yahoo.com.