Quantcast
Ireland's Abortion Ban Is Officially Over

Ireland's Abortion Ban Is Officially Over

Details
IN Feminism

needyouryes 3e4c6 677b9

Ireland’s abortion ban is officially history. The Eighth Amendment, which prevented anyone in Ireland from receiving a safe and legal abortion, was voted out back in May, following a major push to “Vote Yes.” The new bill overturning the previous legislation was signed into law by President Michael Higgins yesterday, September 17. 

The initial amendment “granted an equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child,” according to the BBC. The ban was first put in place in 1861, and it took six referendums to overturn. In May, however, it was finally voted out by an overwhelming 66.4%., reports the Irish Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, those needing abortions will be able to seek them from their general practitioners, and also through primary care facilities up to 12 weeks into pregnancy, writes the Irish Mirror.

In a statement on Twitter, Labour Party Senator Ivana Bacik, who has spent much of her career campaigning for the repeal, said, “It is an overwhelming relief to all of us who have campaigned to repeal for decades, but while it is wonderful it see it repealed, it is also bittersweet as so many women’s lives have been so irrevocably damaged by its continued presence in our Constitution for so long.”

Here’s to reproductive rights!

Top photo via Facebook / Together For Yes

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Ireland Says "Yes" To Abortion Rights: Link Roundup

Ireland Prepares For Historic Vote On Abortion

24-Year-Old Woman Dies From Unsafe Abortion Days After Argentina Voted To Keep Abortion Illegal    

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Ireland , abortion , pro-choice

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

katebush 83e4b

40 Years of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

revolve lede 2629a 5332a

Revolve Releases, Then Pulls Lena Dunham-Designed "Being Fat Is Not Beautiful" Sweatshirt

dolly 57480

Dolly Parton And Sia Team Up In A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

boophed 43891

The Real Betty Boop Was Whitewashed Out Of History

morocco 1c594

Morocco Officially Bans Sexual Harassment And Assault

Fashion Header b8022

5 Of Our Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week

come over here by lilian cheviot 1915 5e7fa

Three Intriguing 19th-Century Dog Tales

lizzie e8630

"Lizzie" Retells The Lizzie Borden Story With A Feminist Twist—But Doesn't Quite Work

trumptoad 0a49c

Stormy Daniels Gives Detailed Description Of Trump's VERY SAD Penis

lizzie 19a1a

Week Of Women: September 14-20, 2018

Upcoming Events

Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Adrienne Truscott's A One-Trunk Pony
Sun Sep 23 @ 9:30PM - 11:00PM
Gathering of The Secret Society of The Sisterhood
Mon Sep 24 @ 8:00PM - 09:30PM
BUST Magazine New Issue: On Newsstands Today!
Tue Sep 25 @12:00AM
Carrie Brownstein's Birthday!
Thu Sep 27 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar