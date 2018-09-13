Revolve Releases Lena Dunham-Designed "Being Fat Is Not Beautiful" Sweatshirt In Failed Attempt At Body Positivity

In the latest misguided attempt at subversive clothing, Revolve released—and then removed—a series of sweatshirts designed by LPA and Lena Dunham, branded with misogynistic remarks left to several different celebrities over Instagram.

The quotes were seemingly pulled directly from the comments sections of photos posted by the different women. In small font beneath the large letterings are citations showing who the insults were said to. One sweater reads, for instance, "Being Fat Is Not Beautiful It’s An Excuse as said to @Palomija," referencing model Paloma Elsesser’s Instagram handle. Other sweaters reference comments left on the Instagrams of Lena Dunham, Suki Waterhouse, and Cara Delevingne, such as “Horrible Result of Modern Feminism” and “Too Bony To Be Boned,” Fashionista reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, there is so much that is blatantly problematic about this campaign. Beyond seeming to promote the ignorant negativity spawned by online trolls, another dubious misstep was the choice to feature a thin, white woman modelling the horribly fatphobic remark directed at Elsesser—especially considering Revolve doesn’t sell clothing larger than a size 10.

Elsesser's friend Florence Given claims that Elsesser did not consent for Revolve to include her quote in such a tone-deaf marketing execution. "I heard back from @palomija and she told me she is MORTIFIED about how this quote has been used, and is asking for her quote to be pulled," Given wrote in an Instagram post.

Dunham detailed her involvement with the collection in an Instagram post, explaining that she had intentions for the LPA series to expose Internet abuse, but that the marketing route taken by Revolve was a dramatic departure from this goal, Refinery29 reported. "@Revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the internet, or the lack of diversity in representation is part of the problem... As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way," Dunham wrote.

Following outraged responses, a spokesperson from Revolve issued a statement to Glamour, saying, "This morning, images of a forthcoming LPA collection were prematurely released on Revolve.com. The capsule collection—originally conceived by LPA alongside Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and Paloma Elsesser—was set to debut tomorrow as a direct commentary on the modern-day 'normality' of cyber-bullying and the shared desire to create a community for those most affected by the epidemic... The prematurely released images featured on revolve.com [were] not only included without context of the overall campaign, but regrettably featured one of the pieces on a model whose size was not reflective of the piece’s commentary on body positivity. We at Revolve sincerely apologize to all those involved—particularly Lena, Emily, Cara, Suki and Paloma—our loyal customers, and the community as a whole for this error."

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

LPA also published a statement on Instagram on Wednesday to say that the collection was released in collaboration with Lena Dunham, and they were planning on launching photos of Dunham modeling the pieces. The company also promised to make a donation to the charity Girls Write Now.

Top Photo: Revolve

More From BUST

Virgie Tovar's "You Have The Right To Remain Fat" Shows The Importance Of Fat Activism Over Body Positivity

This Body-Positive Swim Campaign Wants To "Celebrate Cellulite"

The World’s First Gender-Free Clothing Store Is Here

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.