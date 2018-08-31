Princess Nokia Slays Again With Her Activism For Puerto Rico

Three weeks ago, New York-based rapper Princess Nokia launched an initiative called Hood 2 La Gente—a campaign that is intended to provide direct support to people on the ground in Puerto Rico, reports Remezcla. She is working with activists in New York City to provide funds for grassroots organizations working in Puerto Rico.

Princess Nokia wrote on Instagram, “When the government intentionally neglects and actively works to hurt our people for profit, it’s on us to organize and fight for our communities. We understand as working class and oppressed peoples living in America, we are struggling in so many ways under the same system that is hurting the people of Puerto Rico. But when we combine the little bit we’ve got as individuals, we can make a huge impact.”

Although it has been almost a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, there is still a major crisis occurring. With people who live in poverty increasing to 52 percent of the population from 44 percent, Puerta Rico remains more impoverished than any state in the U.S. Most of the island still remains without electricity. The overall conditions have lead to a devestating rise in suicide rates.

Hood 2 La Gente's GoFundMe page reads, “We are launching this campaign to not only bring awareness to the political crisis in Puerto Rico but to support grassroots organizations working to actually serve, not exploit, the people. We know we cannot trust the government or the millionaire non-profits aligned with it to fight for our people. We are excited and honored to be partnering with community-centered organizations including Sol es Vida, el Hormiguero, Luis Llorens Torres projects, Urbe Apie, the Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition and el Centro de Apoyo Mutuo de Utuado.”

You can donate here.

Top Image: G.O.A.T. Music Video

