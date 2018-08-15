Quantcast
Vermont's Christine Hallquist Just Became The First Transgender Nominee For Governor

Vermont's Christine Hallquist Just Became The First Transgender Nominee For Governor

Details
IN Feminism

DSC3694 b0881

Last night after a Democratic primary win, Vermont’s Christine Hallquist made history as the first transgender gubernatorial candidate nominated by a major party. She beat out three opponents, securing 48% of the vote, according to Vox.

“I am so proud to be the face of the Democrats tonight,” Hallquist said in her victory speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallquist, a first-time candidate, has been CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative since 2005. She hopes to protect Medicare and Medicaid, support the state’s public schools, and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Hallquist writes on her website

The BBC reported that this year, 43 openly transgender candidates across the country have run for office at all levels. Like many others, Hallquist said she was inspired to run for office following Trump’s election. She told The Washington Post that, at the Women’s March in Vermont, she had a realization that “our lovely cocoon in Vermont has been pierced by the hatred coming out of Washington. Coming from a marginalized community myself, that really hit me hard.”

hallquist 232c5Via Hallquist's Twitter.

Among Hallquist’s many supporters is Danica Roem, the trans politician who unseated conservative Virginia legislator Bob Marshall last November. “Victory!” Roem tweeted. “If anyone tells you the Republican incumbent is too entrenched for you to defeat in the general election…yeah, about that. Go win.”

Next up, Hallquist will campaign against Republican Governor Phil Scott. The general election will be held in November.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Top photo via ChristineForVermont.com

More from BUST

7 Young, Progressive Women Running For Congress in 2018

5 Incredible Political Campaign Videos From Progressive Women Candidates

6 Reasons To Call Your Senators And Tell Them To Vote Kava-NO On Kavanaugh

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Vermont , Christine Hallquist , transgender , governor

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

Gadbsy f200e

Hannah Gadsby's "Nanette" Isn’t Funny—Here's Why You Should Watch It Anyway

feministcomedians e2535

16 Feminist Comedians To Watch Instead Of Yet Another Straight White Dude

theyrefake 3f994

I Went To BeautyCon With A Message About Breast Cancer, And No One Would Look Me In The Eye

catwoman 74a24

Joëlle Jones Is The First Woman To Both Write And Draw Catwoman

blackkklansman ee05e

“BlacKkKlansman” Draws A Direct Line From The KKK To Trump

Brock Turner Mug Shot 351f3 60fd1

Stanford Rapist Brock Turner Loses Appeal To Reverse Sex Offender Status

severance 205fb

Ling Ma's “Severance” Is A Zombie Apocalypse Novel That Will Stay With You

fountain bd121

Spoil Your Cat With These 10 Purrfect Products

powerofpunk 8d6e6

Inside Planned Parenthood’s National Conference With The Student Activists Who Have Had Enough

crazyrichasiasn 896d6

Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018

Upcoming Events

Winona Forever: A Winona Ryder Mystery Marathon
Sat Aug 25 @12:00PM -
Melissa McCarthy's Birthday!
Sun Aug 26 @12:00AM
Vivek Shraya: Book Launch and Exhibition Closing
Mon Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Florence Welch's Birthday!
Tue Aug 28 @12:00AM
BUST 25TH ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER PARTY
Tue Aug 28 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar