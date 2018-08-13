Quantcast
Sharice Davids Would Be Many 'Firsts' For Congress—And She’s Ready To 'Shift The Conversation

16999466911852409246 1 3df92

Sharice Davids Would Be Many "Firsts" For Congress—And She’s Ready To "Shift The Conversation"

Details
IN Feminism

sharicedavids 8dd39 7738a

Sharice Davids won her primary! She will be running in the Third Congressional District in Kansas against Republican Representative Kevin Yoder—who is endorsed by Trump himself. According the The New York Times, in a statement, Davids referred to Yoder as “a pawn of Trump.”

If she wins the November election, she will present many firsts for Congress. She would be the first lesbian congresswoman from Kansas and the first Native American woman in Congress (potentially alongside Deb Haaland, who also won her primary in New Mexico). To top it all off, she would be the first Congresswoman who was once a professional mixed martial arts fighter—so freaking cool!

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the New York Times, “Having L.G.B.T. people sitting in the room while decisions are being made, and sitting there as peers, will shift the conversation. I think it’s important that the lived experiences and the point of view of L.G.B.T. folks be included in conversations that affect all of us.” Hopefully she gets the chance to bring her lived experiences to Congress in 2018! 

Davids is a member of the Ho-Chunk nation in Wisconsin and has served as a former White House Fellow. She plans to focus on gun reform, climate change, education reform, equal rights, healthcare, and immigration reform. On her campaign website, she says, "As a woman and a Native American, I know how to stand up and fight for equity.”

If you want to get involved and get her elected to Congress, check out her campaign website for more information!

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Photo via shariceforcongress.com

More from BUST

This Woman Could Be The First Female Native American Representative In Congress: Run Like A Girl

Meet The Youngest Black Woman Running For Congress In 2018: Lauren Underwood

7 Young, Progressive Women Running For Congress In 2018

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Sharice Davids , gun reform , immigration rights , healthcare , politics , pro-choice

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

Hubble Uranus 52e5f

Uranus Is Now Retrograde—Here's What To Expect

Gadbsy f200e

Hannah Gadsby's "Nanette" Isn’t Funny—Here's Why You Should Watch It Anyway

dresses 55282

17 Plus-Size Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

catwoman 74a24

Joëlle Jones Is The First Woman To Both Write And Draw Catwoman

blackkklansman ee05e

“BlacKkKlansman” Draws A Direct Line From The KKK To Trump

Brock Turner Mug Shot 351f3 60fd1

Stanford Rapist Brock Turner Loses Appeal To Reverse Sex Offender Status

fountain bd121

Spoil Your Cat With These 10 Purrfect Products

feministcomedians e2535

16 Feminist Comedians To Watch Instead Of Yet Another Straight White Dude

powerofpunk 8d6e6

Inside Planned Parenthood’s National Conference With The Student Activists Who Have Had Enough

crazyrichasiasn 896d6

Week Of Women: August 10-16, 2018

Upcoming Events

"The Revolution is Female" Book Release Party
Wed Aug 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
Winona Forever: A Winona Ryder Mystery Marathon
Sat Aug 25 @12:00PM -
Melissa McCarthy's Birthday!
Sun Aug 26 @12:00AM
Vivek Shraya: Book Launch and Exhibition Closing
Mon Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Florence Welch's Birthday!
Tue Aug 28 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar