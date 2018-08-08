Quantcast
“Shout Your Abortion” Is Creating A Book To Break The Silence

“Shout Your Abortion” Is Creating A Book To Break The Silence

Details
IN Feminism

eb2089aeeaab1005493513cf382c4943 original 7e797

When Congress began trying to defund Planned Parenthood in 2015, Amelia Bonow posted an unapologetic expose about her experience with having an abortion. Her post served as a catalyst for the viral #ShoutYourAbortion movement. Shout Your Abortion (SYA) is now both an official organization and a network of individuals sharing their abortion stories.

On their website, the organization's bio reads, “Abortion is normal. Our stories are ours to tell. This is not a debate.” This movement is now becoming a physical manifestation through a Shout Your Abortion book. The book is a compilation of photos, stories, interviews with abortion providers, and examples of the artwork created through the movement. The stories come from all over the country to provide a comprehensive lens into what it’s like to get an abortion in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

SYA COVER 8x10 1024x1280 a773f

The book was curated/edited by Amelia Bonow and Emily Nokes. Amelia Bonow continues to develop the organization, serves on the Board of Directors for the Abortion Care Network, and has written for BUST. Emily Nokes, is a musician, writer, graphic designer, and illustrator who serves as BUST’s music editor. Watch Amelia Bonow talk about the book here:

Their book is finished and ready to go to the press. SYA is working with PM Press, a radical independent publisher, because they are willing to print content that a lot of other presses are not. SYA has a KickStarter to get preorders so that they can offset the costs because the book is fully in color it is about four times as expensive than the average book from PM Press.  

2a4236317b0074230921439c0433fb2f original 561c4

Their vision is to be able to get the book to be as widespread as possible without the cost limiting who has access to it. The more preorders they get from Kickstarter, the more copies they will be able to print overall. Abortion Conservation Projects gave SYA a grant so that they will be able to send the book to dozens of abortion providers for their waiting and recovering rooms.

a45de2d4bd45dc0e1431d8f49e6f68d2 original 1133c

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

As SYA's Kickstarter remins us, about 1 in 4 women in America have abortions, and about seventy percent of Americans support reproductive rights. However, access to abortion is consistently under attack, and Roe could be facing reversal. SYA explains, “This disconnect between public opinion and policy is a direct result of the prevailing expectation that those who have abortions remain silent, and this silence has allowed the anti-choice movement to dominate the conversation, unchallenged.”

484363c2356e41b94fb3f1dd80f0f088 original 7035b

Preorder your copy now to help them reach their goal, if you can! 

All Images from their Kickstarter Page. 

More from BUST

#ShoutYourAbortion Activists Model Fierce Abortion Fashion

Inside Planned Parenthood’s National Conference With The Student Activists Who Have Had Enough

Cut The Bullshit: How Online Pharmacies Can Help People Have Safe And Private Abortions

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: abortion , #ShoutYourAbortion , Amelia Bonow , Emily Nokes , Roe v Wade , reproductive rights

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

professionalism f4b21

The Problem With "Professionalism"

bookshed 17931

11 New Books By Women Coming Out In August 2018

Chromat PoolRules 0bd59

This Body-Positive Swim Campaign Wants To "Celebrate Cellulite"

Watch the Official Music Video for Beyonces XO 0 3159c

Beyoncé Tells Vogue, “My Little FUPA And I Feel Like We Are Meant To Be"

wework 59fb7

Company-Wide Vegetarian Policies Like WeWork's Are Ableist

Hubble Uranus 52e5f

Uranus Is Now Retrograde—Here's What To Expect

gerdataro bc6e2

Who Is Gerda Taro? Learn About The Woman Featured In Today's Google Doodle

contract 37192

It Turns Out Women *Have* Been Asking For Raises—And They're Not Getting Them At The Same Rate Men Do

aidybryant c0a27

Aidy Bryant Is Currently Filming "Shrill" Based on Lindy West's Book, And We Couldn't Be More Excited

deb8b3d4 f2e4 44c1 a5b9 371fe363b374.png 56cce

Nikohl Boosheri Of “The Bold Type” On What Makes The Show (And Her Character) So Important: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

The Lady Thing
Wed Aug 08 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
That Lady Thing
Wed Aug 08 @ 5:30PM - 11:00PM
Beers With(out) Beards Week: NYC 2018
Wed Aug 08 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
The Lady Thing
Thu Aug 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
That Lady Thing
Thu Aug 09 @ 5:30PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar