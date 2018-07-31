Quantcast
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wants To Stay On SCOTUS For Five More Years, Thank God

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wants To Stay On SCOTUS For Five More Years, Thank God

Details
IN Feminism

Ruth Bader Ginsburg SCOTUS photo portrait 86274

On Sunday, Supreme Court Justice and America’s Last Remaining Hope Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she wants to stay on the bench for five more years, CNN reports. We all breathed a collective sigh of relief knowing that Ginsburg, who has been a strong defender of liberal issues since her appointment in 1993, will be around for a while longer in this time of a potential conservative majority on the bench.

Obviously, Twitter erupted in a firestorm of happiness and appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

rbg willing herself to live tweet d9b65@metroadlib


rbg you go girl tweet ec0d2@chaplinlives

rbg organ donor tweet 6b94c@turkish_gothic

Ginsburg, who is now 85, has been the focus of many comedic skits in the wake of President Trump’s election for her incredible health at such an advanced age. SNL's Kate McKinnon hilariously portrayed her while eating a giant bag of Emergen-C (a supplement that strengthens your immune system). 

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Ginsburg has been known for working for her health to ensure her ability to do her job. Her bi-weekly intense workouts have inspired a national following and even a book titled The RBG Workout. She calls Bryant Johnson, her personal trainer, “the most important person” in her life. So, we can see she values her health for the American people.

Here's to you, RBG! Hoping you stay in good health so you can save us and our rights! 

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Steve Petteway

More from BUST

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Action Figures Are Almost Here

"RBG's" Film Editor On How The All-Women Crew Told Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Story

 Get Ripped With Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Plan

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.
Tags: Ruth Bader Ginsburg , SCOTUS , Trump , workout

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

ninetofive 603c2

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, And Lily Tomlin Are Officially Making A "9 To 5" Sequel

unnamed 1 63dbe

A Week In New York City On $13.50/Hour

bustlogo 41c2c

We Unintentionally Published Plagiarism. We're So Sorry.

Lizzo 4ef0f

11 Feminist Rappers You Should Be Listening To

5 OClock Tea by David Comba Adamson 1859 1926 via Dundee Art Gallery and Museum e1531720084862 8c062

What It Was Like To Attend Afternoon Tea In The Victorian Era

spencer de929

Octavia Spencer Will Play Madam C. J. Walker, The First Black Woman Self-Made Millionaire, In This Amazing-Sounding Netflix Series

constancewucover c39b4

Constance Wu, Star Of “Crazy Rich Asians,” Is BUST’s August/September 2018 Cover Gal

mercury 4b459

Mercury Retrograde Is Here. This Is How To Get Through It.

Screen Shot 2018 07 25 at 2.23.37 PM 522df 2d395

Demi Lovato And The Way We Talk About Addiction

skateboard 1869727 1280 7d4ad

Women In Skateboarding Face Near-Constant Harassment

Upcoming Events

BUST Magazine New Issue: On Newsstands Today!
Tue Jul 31 @12:00AM
Jessica Williams's Birthday!
Tue Jul 31 @12:00AM
MoMA Presents: The Future of Film is Female
Tue Jul 31 @12:00AM
Advertise with BUST!
Wed Aug 01 @12:00AM
MoMA Presents: The Future of Film is Female
Wed Aug 01 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar