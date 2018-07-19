Quantcast
This Group Is Working To Reunite Separated Immigrant Families, 'One Mom At A Time

This Group Is Working To Reunite Separated Immigrant Families, "One Mom At A Time"

Details
IN Feminism

ana a3c95

Ana is currently being held in an ICE facility in Arizona after being separated from her child. Between her bond, transportation to the state where Ana's child is being held, accomodations, legal appointments, and more, it will cost about $25,000 for Ana to reunite with her child.  

Immigrant Families Together is raising the money on GoFundMe to help reunite Ana and her child—Ana is the tenth mother they've done this for. The group is a network of Americans committed to the unification of families separated by the Trump Administration’s “zero-tolerance policy," working, as they put it, "one mom at a time." The group fights family separation by raising bonds to support the release of migrant parents from detainment centers, organizing transportation and housing for them, and connecting parents with further resources. The funds go to meet costs related to release, relocation, court preparations and legal representation, as well as other incuring expenses. Immigrant Families Together is entirely made up of volunteers, with 100% of funds going directly to the parents and children who have been separated. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the women the movement has been succesful in raising funds for is Yeni González, a Guatemalan migrant whose three children—sons Deyuin, 6 and Lester, 11, and daughter Jamelin, 9—were taken from her after the family crossed the U.S. border. After the family was collectively placed in an Arizona detention center, agents woke up the family one morning at 5am and took the children to a shelter in New York. Thanks to crowdfunding by Immigrant Families Together, González was able to travel across the country—driving by volunteer-powered caravan, as her identification had been confiscated an she couldn't fly—and see her children after five weeks apart, as publicized by The New York Times earlier this month. Costs to cover González's bond alone amounted to $7,500, while crowdfunding efforts for other women are working towards goals of $30,000 to meet the financial demands of reuniting families. 

You can support mothers in need and learn more about Help Immigrant Families Together by visiting immigrantfamiliestogether.org.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Photo Credit: Immigrant Families Together GoFundMe

More From BUST

Separated Migrant Families Are Finally Being Reunited--But Some Toddlers No Longer Recognize Their Parents: Link Roundup 

6 Reasons To Call Your Senators And Tell Them To Vote Kava-NO On Kavanaugh

Pregnant Women Detained By ICE Were Denied Medical Care During Miscarriages: Link Roundup 

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.
Tags: Immigrant Families Together , one mom at a time , immigration rights , families belong together

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

slutwalk woman samirah raheem e1531816132564 fd096

This Woman Had The Best-Ever Response To Slut-Shaming

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

She Ra art 426b4 53ac3

Men Are Mad That The New She-Ra Isn't "Sexy Enough"

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

math 94ea5

2+2=Porn With The Cheekily Named Math Magazine

strangerriverdale bde84

How "Stranger Things" and "Riverdale" Are Rebranding Horror's "Final Girl"

1600px Amazon Patent Drive Wednesbury sign 37813020024 09f86

Amazon Workers In Europe Hold #AmazonStrike On #PrimeDay Over Low Pay, Poor Working Conditions, Pregnancy Discrimination: Link Roundup

o.school image 93415

This Website Gives You the Sex Ed You Never Had

boss b7aa5

Your Summer Empowerment Playlist

Upcoming Events

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar