This Indian Trans Rights Ad Is Making Us Cry

An advertisement in India, a country well-known for its discrimination against trans people, is making waves for its positive and heartwarming representation of trans parents.

Being transgender in India, or a hijra (which is the term in Urdu), is often complicated and even dangerous. Hijras have been a part of Indian culture for centuries, as historically they have been believed to give blessings or curses. However, British colonialists brought homophobic and transphobic laws to India, and those laws' effects are still being seen today, the New York Times reports.

India’s government does acknowledge a third gender that is neither male nor female, but many hijras still are struggling to become fully incorporated members of society because of deep rooted transphobic norms. So, despite their honored past, today’s hijras experience so much discrimination and hate in Indian society that they are often forced to beg or work in the sex trade in order to make a living.

Efforts to increase positive representation for trans people in India have become more apparent in the media recently. Last year, an advertisement made waves for its moving portrayal of transgender families, CNN reports. The ad was created by Vicks India and features the real-life family of transgender activist Gauri Sawant and her adopted daughter Gayatri.

The ad starts with Gayatri talking about how her mom is going to be disappointed in her because she does not want to be a doctor. She then goes on to explain how her mother had a very hard life, as she was kicked out of the house at a young age and had to fend for herself. She then describes how she has never met her father and her birth mother died of illness when she was young. Her mother came and adopted her and she describes with delight their days spent together and how loved she feels.

The camera then turns to her mother, Sawant, and she says, “This is my mom. Isn’t she lovely?”

This video shows the strong love and care between a mother and her child and the family that they have created. Gayatri discusses how she is going off to boarding school because her mom wants her to be a doctor, but Gayatri says that she wants to be a lawyer, so she can defend people’s rights like her mom. Transgender people in India have very few legal rights and they are not even allowed to legally adopt.

This ad shows with honestly and compassion the unconditional love between mother and child and exhibits the truth that whether or not someone identifies with the sex they were given at birth it should be no factor in our perception of them as human and deserving of love and respect.

Not only is Indian society making progress in how they portray transgender identity, some states are taking legal action to ensure the future of their transgender citizens. Kerala, a state in southern India, is now reserving spots for transgender youth in colleges and universities in an effort to reduce stigma and disadvantages that they experience, CNN reports. This news is significant in India, where heavy discrimination and even laws against LGBTQ people determine their lack of education and inability to find jobs.

While India as a whole is not considered an accepting country for LGBTQ people, as gay sex is currently illegal, the state of Kerala is making strides to improve life for their trans population. Their efforts to protect trans people from systemic problems and discrimination now include creating jobs in the state’s transportation system specifically for transgender people and organizing welfare plans for the community.

While many are excited about this new initiative to bring trans youth to higher education institutions, there are concerns about what these students will be met with once they enter campuses and classrooms, as abuse and bullying is in many places the norm for trans people.

The issue of trans rights is currently undergoing national conversations in India, as a bill is being made into law against the discrimination of trans people, but the trans community believes it’s impact could actually be detrimental to their rights. Issues regarding the definition of trans identity and lack of affirmative action have made many wary if this bill will bring about any positive change.

With new initiatives, hopefully more inclusive and informed laws and better representation in the media, India will be able to make progress in their acceptance and protection of trans people.

Photo Credit: Youtube/ Vicks India

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.