A Giant Baby Blimp And Thousands Of Protesters Meet Trump In London: Link Roundup



Trump is in the U.K., and tens of thousands of Britons are expected to protest against him at London’s Trafalgar Square in what is predicted to be one of the largest protests London has seen since 2003 during the Iraq War, reports CBS News. London’s mayor Sadiq Khan even allowed the “Trump baby” balloon to fly over Parliament Square. Read more at CBS News.

Trump Calls Immigration “A Very Negative Thing For Europe” in Press Conference with Theresa May

After criticizing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit, Trump continued his display of idiocy in the U.K., giving a cringe-worthy press conference full of comments about how he thinks immigrants are negatively "changing the culture" of Europe and how he is “doing a great job.” Fantastic! Read more at Splinter News.

Republicans Vote on an Amendment that Protects Adoption Agencies That Are Anti-LGBTQ

Representative Robert Aderhold from Alabama created an amendment to a funding bill for the Departments of Health, Labor and Education that would ensure funding for adoption agencies that discriminate against LGBTQ parents looking to adopt, NBC News reports. Nancy Pelosi called the amendment a “sickening new low” for Republicans. Read more at NBC News.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Opponent is Now Running Against Her Again as a Third Party Candidate

In a confusing turn of events, Joe Crowley, the longtime Congressman who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat in an upset primary election, is apparently still on the ballot for November, Vox reports. Crowley was the nominee for two parties, the Democratic party and the Working Families Party, so now he is on the ballot just for the Working Families Party—despite the Working Families Party now supporting Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to criticize Crowley for staying on the ballot, while Crowley claims that leaving the ballot would be election fraud. Read more about this saga at Vox.

Celebrities Come Together To Ask People To Stop Blaming Asia Argento For Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Celebs from Terry Crews to Rose McGowan signed a petition to tell cyberbullies to stop criticizing Asia Argento for her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain’s death, Jezebel reports. The stars write that they “reject that narrative” of “blaming, vilifying, and martyring courageous women.” Read more at Jezebel.

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

Man Who Verbally Attacked Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt Charged With Hate Crime

The man who verbally abused a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt in a park has been charged with a felony hate crime, Buzzfeed News reports. In a now viral video, the man can be seen telling the woman that she should not be wearing her shirt in the U.S. and demanding if she was a citizen. The police officer who was at the scene and ignored the woman’s pleas for help has resigned. Read more at BuzzFeed News.

published July 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter / Brian Klaas

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.