Pregnant Women Detained By ICE Were Denied Medical Care During Miscarriages: Link Roundup

Pregnant immigrant women detained in ICE detention centers are not receiving adequate medical treatment during miscarriages, reports BuzzFeed News; one woman said that she asked for medical care when she realized she was miscarrying and was refused; instead, she "spent about eight days lying down." According to doctors and lawyers involved in these cases, the policies directing the treatment of pregnant women have changed during the Trump administration, leading to more health risks for pregnant women. Read more at BuzzFeed News.

The Government Will Fail To Make Its Deadline For Reuniting Immigrant Families With Children Under Five

The Trump administration will not follow through with the deadline set for today by federal judge Dana Sabraw to reunite 100 families with children under the age of five that have been separated at the border, Vox reports. The ACLU and the government are currently working together to vet the parents and reunify them with their children, and have accomplished 54 reunifications thus far. Read more at Vox to understand the complications that arise when trying to bring these families back together.

Trump’s Pick For Supreme Court Justice Is Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Trump has nominated conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh with “deep ties among the Republican legal groups” to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, according to the New York Times. Stay tuned for more coming later today from BUST.com about what Kavanaugh’s conservative views mean for key issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights. Read more at the New York Times.

Cynthia Nixon Fires Back at Trump over ICE and 9/11

The candidate for New York governor is currently in a Twitter face-off with the President over calls to abolish ICE, Refinery29 reports. Trump responded to Nixon’s statement that ICE is “a terrorist organization” by referencing how ICE was created in response to the 9/11 attacks. Nixon posted an emotional video on Twitter saying that 9/11 taught her that families should be kept together instead of forcibly separated. Read more at Refinery29, including how on 9/11 Trump called FOX News to brag about how Trump Tower was now the tallest building in Manhattan.

Mother and Daughter Interrogated at Dallas Airport For Not Having the Same Last Name

In Texas, a woman and her daughter were questioned for 20 minutes by U.S. Customs because they did not have the same last name, the Cut reports. To add insult to injury, the customs agents reportedly told the mother that she should have taken her husband’s last name to avoid this problem. Apparently, the agents thought that it was possible she was trafficking her daughter. Read more at the Cut.

Woman In Iran Reportedly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Not Wearing Hijab in Public

Shaparak Shajarizadeh stated that she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking off her hijab during a protest, the Independent reports. Her human rights lawyer has also been jailed and subjected to beatings. Women in Iran who do not wear the hijab in public can be forced to pay a fine or be subjected to prison sentences. Read more at the Independent.

Twitter Is Enraged After Video Of Former Spice Girl Mel B Getting Groped On TV Resurfaces



Former Spice Girl Mel B was groped on live TV in 2014 by her fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh, and Twitter is outraged after the video resurfaced, HelloGiggles reports. In the video, Walsh can be seen groping Mel B and the interviewer and her fellow judges quickly turn it into a joke. Simon Cowell even has the audacity to irritably tell Mel B that she’s “safe.” Gross. Read more at HelloGiggles.



Published July 10, 2018

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Øyvind Holmstad



Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.