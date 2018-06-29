The Capital Gazette Shooter Had A History Of Harassment And Stalking: Link Roundup



Yesterday's Annapolis, Maryland shooter had a history of harassing women, like many mass shooters do. The suspect in custody for the murder of five people at The Capital Gazette newspaper reportedly held a grudge against the newspaper because they reported about the harassment case set against him by a former high school peer. Read more at CBS News.

Almost 600 Women Arrested for Protesting ICE

The Women’s March organized a sit-in to protest ICE at the Senate’s Hart Office Building yesterday, and almost 600 women were arrested. The police reported that 575 women were arrested during the peaceful protest that called for the end of ICE. Read more about the protest and the Senators that were present at Vox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirsten Gillibrand is the First Active Senator to Call for ICE’s Abolishment

Gillibrand, the Democratic Senator from New York, stated in an interview with CNN that the government should “get rid of [ICE], start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works.” Couldn’t agree more. Gillibrand also commented that ICE should be “protect[ing] families who need our help and that is not what ICE is doing today.” Amen. Read more at CNN.

How the Trump Administration Orchestrated Justice Kennedy’s Retirement

Trump’s administration had been slowly pulling the strings to ensure Justice Kennedy’s retirement before the midterm elections, the New York Times reports. By getting on Justice Kennedy’s good side, Trump ensured that Kennedy would feel comfortable retiring when it worked for both him and the President. Read more at the New York Times.

Fox News Tries to Attack Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Fails Miserably

Sean Hannity, resident idiot at Fox News, tried to criticize Ocasio-Cortez’s policies but actually made people like her more. While warning the audience that “her policy positions are actually downright scary,” Hannity showed information about her platform, including that she is in favor of policies such as “housing as a human right,” "women's rights," and “support[ing] seniors.” Terrifying! Read more at Splinter.

Free Download: A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST. Download

Leading Voice Against the Sexual Abuse of Children Under Fire for Sex Crimes Against Children

Joel Davis, who co-founded the non-profit Youth to End Sexual Violence that gained the attention of the U.N. and reportedly a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, has been accused of sex crimes against children. Davis has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and possession and distribution of child pornography. So horribly disturbing. Read more at the New York Times.

Top Photo: The Capital Gazette

More from BUST

Meet The Youngest Black Woman Running For Congress In 2018: Lauren Underwood

Terry Crews Gives Powerful Testimony For Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill Of Rights

"The Handmaid's Tale" Is Eerily Relevant To Trump's Separation Of Immigrant Families

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.