5 Incredible Political Campaign Videos From Progressive Women Candidates

If you haven’t heard of congressional candidate MJ Hegar, chances are you will soon: the Texan Democratic candidate’s campaign video has racked up over 2.5 million views so far, kicking off Hegar’s platform with a memorable start. The campaign is one in a series from female candidates who, according to the The Associated Press, have set a record this year for women running for the U.S. House of Representatives. In preparation for this year's 2018 midterm elections, watch Hegar’s video below in addition to campaign ads from other progressive women Democrats worth watching.

“Doors”: MJ Hegar, Candidate for Congress, Texas 31st District

“Doors” carries the viewer through Hegar’s background in an engaging short film, touching on the candidate’s early experiences with domestic abuse, her career in the Air Force, and her ongoing efforts fighting discrimination towards women.

“A Mother's Promise”: Krish Vignarajah, Candidate for Governor, Maryland





Maryland candidate Krish Vignarajah’s campaign for governor focuses on motherhood as a strength in leadership. Vignarajah lists her goals for better healthcare and education in the video, framed within footage of her breastfeeding her newborn.

“Who and Why”: Cori Bush, Candidate for Congress, Missouri 1st District

Cori Bush’s campaign video introduces the Missouri candidate on a deeply humanitarian platform, stressing Bush's experiences as a single mother and informing voters of her activist stance by working in footage of black lives matter and Anti-DAPL protests.

“Fighting for Progress”: Sharice Davids, Candidate for Congress, Kansas 3rd District

Sharice Davids delivers a brilliant political message against a cinematic boxing sequence, pushing the message that the candidate will fight tirelessly for Congressional reform while showing that her experiences as a Native American daughter of a single mother have helped teach her the value of endurance.

"Lauren Underwood for Congress": Lauren Underwood, Candidate for Congress, Illinois 14th District

Registered nurse Lauren Underwood, who served as a health advisor in the Obama Administration, runs a compelling campaign that prioritizes access to affordable healthcare and education. Underwood traces her personal relationship to struggles with health and public education in arguing for the importance of equal opportunities for all U.S. citizens.

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.