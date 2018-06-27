28-Year-Old Progressive Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Her Democratic Primary In An Upset: Link Roundup

28-year-old Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won Tuesday night’s election against Democrat Joe Crowley on a progressive, anti-establishment platform, advocating issues including Medicare for all, abolishment of ICE, and rejection of corporate funding of political affairs. We were honored to have Ocasio-Cortez speak at the BUST Holiday Craftacular in December (photo above). Read more about her victory at BuzzFeed.

Border Agent Threatens Immigrant With Daughter’s Adoption

While seeking asylum in the US, an immigrant woman crossing the Rio Grande was told by a border agent that if she and her accompanying 12-year-old daughter didn’t return to Guatemala, she would face a year of jail time while her daughter would be put up for permanent adoption in the U.S. Read more at The Daily Beast.

Elizabeth Warren Speaks About Horrors At Border Processing Center

Senator Elizabeth Warren returned from the McAllen Customs and Border Protection processing center with a detailed account of traumatic conditions at the facility, including descriptions of caged children and psychological torture. Read more at Jezebel.

#PermitPatty Resigns From Her Dog Cannabis Company Amid Blowback For Bullying 8-Year-Old Black Neighbor

Alison Ettel, CEO of the dog cannabis company Treatwell Health, resigned Tuesday after footage went viral of Ettel calling the police on her 8-year-old black neighbor, who was selling bottled water to fundraise a trip to Disneyland. Read more on The Root.

Study Shows Women Ask For Raises As Often as Men—But Are Less Likely To Get Them

New data published in the Harvard Business Review finds that despite the common wage gap explanation that women are less likely to ask for salary raises, women negotiate as often as men, but only receive a raise 15% of the time while men receive raises 20% of the time.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Charged With Homicide In Shooting Of Antwon Rose

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with the June 19th shooting and death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. Rosfeld shot Rose three times as he fled a traffic stop. Rosfeld was arrested Wednesday morning and released after posting $250,000 bail. Read more at NPR.

Sonia Sotomayor Delivers Speech Sharply Condemning Travel Ban Case

Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke before the Supreme Court majority on Tuesday morning, giving her dissent to the ruling upholding Trump's travel ban. She spoke about the failings of safeguarding religious neutrality in the First Amendment, criticizing the court decision as motivated by hostility towards the Muslim faith. Read more at The New York Times.

DC To See Opening of City's First Lesbian Bar

DC gay bar Pitchers announced the opening of a lesbian bar in the venue’s basement, called A League of Her Own. The space, the first and only bar reserved for queer women in the city, is slated to open at the end of the month, Popville shares.

First Openly Gay K-Pop Star Advocates For More Diversity in Korean Media

K-Pop star Holland, the first openly gay pop idol in Korea (and who featured a same-sex kiss in his debut music video) spoke out against bullying and mental health issues he faced after coming out in his profile in the Dazed 100. Read more at Dazed.

Published June 27, 2018

Photo Credit: Jena Cumbo for BUST

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.