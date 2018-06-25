Quantcast
Here Are All The LGBTQ Women Currently Serving In Congress

For Pride Month, we decided to celebrate the LGBTQ women in Congress. Here are all the openly queer ladies who are serving in the House of Representatives and the Senate! 

800px Rep Kyrsten Sinema Official Portrait 38bfbphoto via Wikimedia Commons/US House

Kyrsten Sinema is a congresswoman from Arizona’s 9th district, having served in that position since 2013. She is the first (and so far, only) openly bisexual person to be elected to Congress in its history. Sinema was reported as the most bipartisan member of the Democratic party in the House of Representatives and she is currently campaigning to join the United States Senate as the junior Senator from Arizona.

Tammy Baldwin official portrait 113th Congress 29b71Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ United States Senate

Tammy Baldwin is the junior Senator from Wisconsin, having served in that position since 2013. Baldwin is the first, and so far only, openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate in history. In addition, Baldwin is the first woman who was elected to the U.S. Congress from Wisconsin. She is currently running for reelection in the 2018 midterms.

And that’s it. Remember to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. 

Top Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Architect of the Capitol

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.
