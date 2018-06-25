Here Are All The LGBTQ Women Currently Serving In Congress



For Pride Month, we decided to celebrate the LGBTQ women in Congress. Here are all the openly queer ladies who are serving in the House of Representatives and the Senate!

photo via Wikimedia Commons/US House

Kyrsten Sinema is a congresswoman from Arizona’s 9th district, having served in that position since 2013. She is the first (and so far, only) openly bisexual person to be elected to Congress in its history. Sinema was reported as the most bipartisan member of the Democratic party in the House of Representatives and she is currently campaigning to join the United States Senate as the junior Senator from Arizona.





Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ United States Senate



Tammy Baldwin is the junior Senator from Wisconsin, having served in that position since 2013. Baldwin is the first, and so far only, openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate in history. In addition, Baldwin is the first woman who was elected to the U.S. Congress from Wisconsin. She is currently running for reelection in the 2018 midterms.

And that’s it. Remember to vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

Top Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Architect of the Capitol

