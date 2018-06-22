Quantcast
Melania Trump's Jacket Says She 'Really Doesn't Care' About Immigrant Children: Link Roundup

Melania Trump's Jacket Says She "Really Doesn't Care" About Immigrant Children: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

21 melania trump jacket.w1280.h1923.2x 69c17
According to Her Jacket, Melania Doesn’t Care About Immigrant Children

Further proving that the White House is spiraling into a weird circus act, First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that said “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” to board a plane to visit immigrant children detained in Texas. There are always new lows in the Trump administration. In response, Wildfang, a clothing brand founded and run by women, has released a shirt that says "I REALLY CARE, DON'T YOU" with all proceeds going to RAICES, an immigration non-profit. Read more at CNET.

Cynthia Nixon Calls ICE a “Terrorist Organization”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Nixon is not holding back when it comes to her criticism of ICE. The New York candidate for governor called ICE a “terrorist organization” and called for it to be disbanded. Read more at The Cut.

Years After Publication, A Writer Apologizes For Ignorance About Trans Identity of Subject

25 years after publishing a piece about the death of a transgender man Brandon Teena (whose story was told in Boys Don't Cry), journalist Donna Minkowitz opens up about what she wished she had known at the time. Minkowitz apologizes for assuming that the transgender man was actually a lesbian whose previous experience with sexual abuse led him to disassociate from his “female” identity. Read more at The Village Voice.

Dajerria Becton Wins Police Brutality Settlement, Gets A Pool Party

At 15 years old, Dajerria Becton, who is black, was brutally apprehended by a white police officer at a pool party in 2015. The video of her assault went viral, and the officer that attacked her has since resigned. On Wednesday, she finally received a settlement of $184,850, and her attorney is throwing a pool party for her to celebrate. Read more at The Root.

Brooklyn 99 star Stephanie Beatriz Writes Important Essay on Bisexuality

Stephanie Beatriz opens up about her bisexuality, detailing how even though she is marrying a man, that does not mean that she is straight, in a personal essay for GQ. The Brooklyn-99 actress also discusses how bisexuality is often invisible in the LGBTQ, community and how she is using her fame “to speak openly about [her] bi-ness, because of other people who may feel invisible and unsure of whether or not to come out.” Read more at GQ.

Female Soccer Fans in Iran Can Now Attend Male Sporting Events

After 40 years, Iranian female sports fans can now attend World Cup viewing events after local news sources stated that women would be allowed to enter stadiums to watch livestreams of Iran’s match against Spain in the World Cup. The news went worldwide, with Spain’s team captain tweeting that even though Iran had lost the match, Iranian women were “the ones who won.” Read more at The Huffington Post.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Serena Williams Calls for Society to Include Men and Boys in Conversations about Domestic Violence

Calling domestic violence “a human rights issue,” tennis superstar and new mom Serena Williams discussed the importance of educating men and especially young boys about domestic abuse. Williams is the ambassador for Allstate’s Purple Purse foundation, which calls for the end of domestic abuse. Thinking about her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Williams said, “Let’s change this. Let’s create a better us.” Read more at The Root.

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Breaking her Sobriety in New Song

In a heartbreaking new song, pop superstar Demi Lovato reveals that she has relapsed after six years of sobriety. In her lyrics, Lovato apologizes to her family and fans saying, “I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Read more at Entertainment Weekly.

Nominate a Woman to Be a New Monument in NYC

The organization Women.nyc is launching a campaign “She Built NYC” that allows for people to nominate New York women, events or organizations to be erected as monuments around the city. Nominations are open until August 1st, so get going! Read more at The Cut and nominate at women.nyc/she-built-nyc

Photo Credit: Zara

More From BUST

Is Melania Trump Trying To Profit Directly From Being First Lady?

Why You Need To Pay Attention To Who Was Sitting Next To Melania Trump At The Joint Address

Serena Williams Had To Fight To Get Doctors To Take Her Post-Pregnancy Complications Seriously — And She's Not Alone

Sarah Boyle is an Editorial Intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.
Tags: Melania Trump , Trump , immigration , Serena Williams , police brutality , transgender

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

parksandrec 76b9b

Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

greer c0931

Germaine Greer’s Poisonous Attitudes Towards Rape Are An Attack On Women

tumblr p2o9cuAIkS1wba83ho1 500 ef610

6 Ways To Celebrate The Summer Solstice

20170401 SHOT04 490K 131ee

Amandla Stenberg Comes Out As Gay, "With A Romantic Love For Women"

Chrissy Teigan vita coco ad

Chrissy Teigen "Celebrated" Trump's Birthday In The Best Way Ever

Screen Shot 2018 06 18 at 2.53.16 PM d78a5

Miss Eaves' New Music Video “Bush For The Push” Dares You To Embrace Your Pubic Hair

poptartsheader rectangle 03 5d65c

Lizz Winstead Visits BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast to Discuss Comedians vs. Trump!

Upcoming Events

Future Women Engineers Program
Fri Jun 22 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
NYC YOUTH PRIDE
Sat Jun 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Women's Empowerment Summit
Sat Jun 23 @ 6:00PM - 08:00PM
Mindy Kaling's Birthday!
Sun Jun 24 @12:00AM
Solange's Birthday!
Sun Jun 24 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar