Here's How To Support The #FamiliesBelongTogether Rally In Tornillo, Texas—The Site Of The First Tent City For Migrant Children

Here's How To Support The #FamiliesBelongTogether Rally In Tornillo, Texas—The Site Of The First Tent City For Migrant Children

Although Trump signed a motion to end family separation along the U.S.-Mexico border yesterday, thousands of children are still being detained in detention centers where they are being held subject to inhumane conditions. In the fight against this, Voto Latino is assembling a rally at Tornillo, TX, the site of the first tent city to house migrant children. Here's how you can get involved:

Join The March

The Voto Latino rally meets in Tornillo, TX on Sunday, June 24th at 9am. See their site at stopseparation.org for travel accommodations and more details and to RSVP. 

Additionally, the Families Belong Together Rally at the Border will meet Thursday, June 28th at 11am in Brownsville, TX and on the 30th in Dallas and Austin

Amplify On Social Media

When possible, use the hashtag #EndFamilyDetention and Twitter handle @VotoLatino.

Here are some posts you can copy and paste to spread the word on the Tornillo rally: 

Tornillo, Texas is the first site where hundreds of migrant children will be detained in temporary shelters and separated from their families. Join @VotoLatino this Sunday in Tornillo on June 24th to say ENOUGH. Signup at: https://www.stopseparation.org/ #EndFamilyDetention

Detained families are powerless to fight @realDonaldTrump’s cruel policies - but we are not! We have the power to give voice to the most vulnerable and spearhead change. Call (844) 432-0187

It’s 2018 and tent cities are being erected in the United States to detain children and their families at the border. They cannot act, but we must. Call (844) 432-0187 and tell Congress to #EndFamilyDetenton now! https://www.stopseparation.org/

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Tornillo, Texas is the first site where hundreds of migrant children will be detained in temporary shelters with their families. Join me & @VotoLatino in Tornillo on June 24th to say ENOUGH. https://www.stopseparation.org/ #EndFamilyDetention

3 things you can do to #EndFamilyDetention right now:
Go to https://www.stopseparation.org/, RSVP to the action in TX on 6/24, and donate!
Call (844) 432-0187 and tell your members of congress to #EndFamilyDetention
Follow @votolatino & Retweet!

We are all witnesses to the images of detained migrant children behind cages, weeping mothers and fathers desperate to locate their children, and faltering faces holding hope they’ll be reunited with their loved ones. The work is not over yet. The time to act is now. We must #EndFamilyDetention. Join me and @Voto Latino on June 24 in Tornillo, Texas where the first tent city to house migrant children will be erected. Signup at https://www.stopseparation.org/

For additional questions on how to participate, contact kristina@domesticworkers.org. Read here for a guide on other ways to help families separated at the border. 

Top Image: Flickr Creative Commons/Todd Dwyer

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.

