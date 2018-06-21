Quantcast
There's No Plan For How To Reunite Immigrant Parents With Their Children: Link Roundup

There's No Plan For How To Reunite Immigrant Parents With Their Children: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

 9580868261 9c4e8002f3 b 85369

Trump Administration reps say there is not yet a clear plan on how to reunite the thousands of families separated at the border following the zero-tolerance policy criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally, largely due to a lack of documentation and accurate record-keeping. Read more at PBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbershop Harmony Society Will Allow Women To Join After 80 Years

Initially an all-male, all-white organization at its inception in 1938, leading barbershop singing group the Barbershop Harmony Society began accepting female members on Tuesday, NPR reports.

Emo Band Lead Singer Accused of Multiple Cases of Physical and Emotional Abuse

Accusations from multiple women began circulating in June claiming that former frontman of the band Aiden, William Francis a.k.a. William Control, coerced fans into an alleged “sex cult” and forced them into abusive non-consensual acts. One woman stated she began being groomed by Francis at the age of 14. Read more at The Daily Beast.

Burger King Apologizes for Offensive Russian World Cup Pregnancy Ad

Burger King launched ads on Russian social media promising a cash prize and lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women if they were to become pregnant by a World Cup soccer player. The campaign was pulled on Tuesday followed by an apology aired from the Burger King U.S. headquarters, USA Today reports.

Iconic Instagram Grandmas Redefine Glamour

A bevy of women in their 70s and 80s have gained massive followings on social media as self-styled fashion models and bloggers. See more from the women changing perceptions about age on The New York Times.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

MTV IS Bringing Back Daria

The '90s classic Daria will get a reboot on MTV, relaunched as Daria & Jodie, with an added protagonist — one of the few black characters in the franchise. The comeback will be led by Inside Amy Schumer writer Grace Edwards, with the participation of series creators still pending. See details on The A.V. Club.

Top photo: Flickr Creative Commons/Tali C. 

This article was published on June 21, 2018

More From BUST

How To Help Immigrant Families Being Separated At The Border

We Need To #KeepFamiliesTogether: Link Roundup 

This Recording Of Immigrant Children Forcibly Separated From Their Parents Is Hard To Listen To, But You Need To

 

Alex Vasquez is an editorial intern at BUST.
Tags: Trump Administration , Daria , Burger King , barbershop quartet

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

hilmahed c7129

This Swedish Woman Created Some Of The World's First Abstract Paintings—And Then Hid Them Away For Decades

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

parksandrec 76b9b

Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

greer c0931

Germaine Greer’s Poisonous Attitudes Towards Rape Are An Attack On Women

20170401 SHOT04 490K 131ee

Amandla Stenberg Comes Out As Gay, "With A Romantic Love For Women"

brielarson 3e636

Brie Larson Calls For More Inclusive Film Criticism, Fewer 40-Year-Old White Dudes Reviewing "A Wrinkle In Time": Link Roundup

IMG 2184 f164f

The Podcast "Mueller, She Wrote" Is The Perfect Combination Of Hilarious And Informative

ChelseysBenefitThunderpussySunflowerBean f59f2

There Is So Much To Celebrate At This Year's Color Me Bushwick

Upcoming Events

The Ladybug Festival
Thu Jun 21 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Thu Jun 21 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
Future Women Engineers Program
Fri Jun 22 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
NYC YOUTH PRIDE
Sat Jun 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Women's Empowerment Summit
Sat Jun 23 @ 6:00PM - 08:00PM
View Full Calendar