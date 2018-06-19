Quantcast
We Need To #KeepFamiliesTogether: Link Roundup

We Need To #KeepFamiliesTogether: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

peaceforimmigrants 56773

Today, New York Representative Jerrold Nadler is introducing the Keep Families Together Act, the companion to a Senate bill calling to end the separation of migrant families. Like the Senate’s bill, this one also mandates that border control officials complete child welfare training and that the Department of Homeland Security put measures into place to reunite separated families. A new idea the bill introduces, though, is that prosecutors must delay taking action against immigrants seeking asylum. Nadler told TIME that “what the bill says in effect is that if someone allegedly enters the country illegally and claims asylum, the prosecution and therefore the arrest for the misdemeanor of the illegal entry cannot be pursued while the political asylum claim is being pursued.” Though the bill had 100 co-sponsors as of yesterday, it still needs Republican support to advance. Read TIME’s full story here. 

Jeff Sessions Has Weird Response To Nazi Germany Comparisons

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Senator Dianne Feinstein’s comments that the shelters for migrant children resembled concentration camps in Nazi Germany, Jeff Sessions told Fox News that the comparison was “a real exaggeration.” He added that “in Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.” The Washington Post wrote that even Fox News host Laura Ingraham seemed alarmed by Sessions’ rebuttal. Read CNN’s coverage here.

Study Shows One In Five At U.K. Music Festivals Are Sexually Assaulted or Harassed

According to a recent YouGov study, one in five attendees at music festivals (and two in five female attendees under age 40) experience sexual assault and/or harassment at U.K. events including Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury Festival, and Bestival. “We know that the vast amount of harassment and sexual assault is not reported and we know this comes down to stigma, fear of not being believed and a minimization of what harassment is,” said Jen Calleja of Good Night Out, an initiative that works to fight harassment in nightlife. Read more on The Guardian.

Supreme Court Returns Two Major Gerrymandering Cases To Lower Courts

Yesterday, the Supreme Court turned two major gerrymandering cases—one involving Republicans in Wisconsin, and one involving Democrats in Maryland—back to lower courts. In an article for NBC News, Eric J. Segall outlined why this might not necessarily be bad news, and what steps could be taken to end redistricting. 

Happy Juneteenth!

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Today is Juneteenth—an annual festival celebrating emancipation. Check out the history and importance of the celebration on Slate, and if you want ideas on how to celebrate, you can find some on Juneteenth’s website.

This article was posted on June 19, 2018.

Top photo via Flickr Creative Commons / Fibonacci Blue

More from BUST

This Recording Of Immigrant Children Forcibly Separated From Their Parents Is Hard To Listen To, But You Need To

Chrissy Teigen "Celebrated" Trump's Birthday In The Best Way Ever

The Trump Administration Will Block Domestic Abuse Survivors From Claiming Asylum: Link Roundup

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: immigration , asylum , music festivals , gerrymandering , Juneteenth , Jeff Sessions

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

thisisamerica b52f0

Nicole Arbour's "Women's Edit" Of "This Is America" Is Classic, Cringeworthy White Feminism

hilmahed c7129

This Swedish Woman Created Some Of The World's First Abstract Paintings—And Then Hid Them Away For Decades

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

Screen Shot 2018 06 13 at 11.17.47 AM b24ee

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

parksandrec 76b9b

Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

amyadams 0ffad

Why Amy Adams Isn't Focusing On The Gender Pay Gap In Hollywood

ChelseysBenefitThunderpussySunflowerBean f59f2

There Is So Much To Celebrate At This Year's Color Me Bushwick

brielarson 3e636

Brie Larson Calls For More Inclusive Film Criticism, Fewer 40-Year-Old White Dudes Reviewing "A Wrinkle In Time": Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

Future Women Engineers Program
Tue Jun 19 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
The Ladybug Festival
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Wed Jun 20 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
The Ladybug Festival
Thu Jun 21 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Thu Jun 21 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
View Full Calendar