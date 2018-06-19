Quantcast
This Recording Of Immigrant Children Forcibly Separated From Their Parents Is Hard To Listen To, But You Need To

This Recording Of Immigrant Children Forcibly Separated From Their Parents Is Hard To Listen To, But You Need To

Details
IN Feminism

Refugees and Immigrants Always Welcome Thursday evening rally against Trumps Muslim Ban policies sponsored by Freedom Muslim American Womens Policy 32422207201 b9fcc

A recording of children’s voices from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility has been released and it is heartbreaking. In the recording, you can hear the wails of ten children, ranging from ages 4 to 10, who have been taken from their parents at the border, ProPublica reports. The children are crying for their parents, screaming “Mami” and “Papà” while a border agent jokes that they sound like an orchestra.

Over the screams of the other children, one 6-year-old girl pleads with consular representatives to let her call her aunt who lives in the U.S. She frantically repeats her aunt’s phone number, hoping that someone will help her. The other children can be heard saying that they want to leave too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ProPublica spoke to the aunt, who said that she was devastated because she could not help her niece. She is currently in a vulnerable situation because she is seeking asylum with her 9-year-old daughter and fears that taking action in her niece’s case will hurt her chances of gaining asylum. She is able to speak with her niece and her sister, who is in a separate immigration detention facility, but says that her niece and sister have no means of communicating with each other.

The recording was made by an unnamed client who realized the horrors that were taking place inside the facility and gave the sound clip to civil rights attorney Jennifer Harbury.

While horrifying and devastating, this recording needs to be listened to by as many people as possible. People need to hear the cries of these children so that they can understand the cruelty and inhumanity of the Trump Administration and fight back to bring them, and the other 2,300 children just like them, back to their parents. 

Listen to ProPublica's clip below.

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Lorie Shaull

More From BUST

The Trump Administration Will Block Domestic Abuse Survivors From Claiming Asylum: Link Roundup

The Trump Administration Is Separating Immigrant Children From Their Parents: Link Roundup

Trump Calls Undocumented Immigrants “Not People" And "Animals”: Link Roundup

Sarah Boyle is an Editorial Intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.
Tags: Trump , immigration , children , families

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

thisisamerica b52f0

Nicole Arbour's "Women's Edit" Of "This Is America" Is Classic, Cringeworthy White Feminism

hilmahed c7129

This Swedish Woman Created Some Of The World's First Abstract Paintings—And Then Hid Them Away For Decades

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

sza cec23

With "This Is America," Donald Glover Forgets Black Women—Again

neptune 63090

Neptune Is Now Retrograde—Here's What That Means For Your Sign

Screen Shot 2018 06 13 at 11.17.47 AM b24ee

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

parksandrec 76b9b

Amy Poehler's Brutal Honesty In This Q&A Makes Us Love Her Even More

amyadams 0ffad

Why Amy Adams Isn't Focusing On The Gender Pay Gap In Hollywood

ChelseysBenefitThunderpussySunflowerBean f59f2

There Is So Much To Celebrate At This Year's Color Me Bushwick

brielarson 3e636

Brie Larson Calls For More Inclusive Film Criticism, Fewer 40-Year-Old White Dudes Reviewing "A Wrinkle In Time": Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

Future Women Engineers Program
Tue Jun 19 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
The Ladybug Festival
Wed Jun 20 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Wed Jun 20 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
The Ladybug Festival
Thu Jun 21 @12:00AM
Future Women Engineers Program
Thu Jun 21 @ 9:00AM - 03:30PM
View Full Calendar