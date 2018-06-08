Lily Allen Comes Forward About Sexual Abuse, Says She's Forced To Work With Her Abuser: Link Roudup

Lily Allen Comes Foreward About Sexual Abuse In Music Industry

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Lily Allen revealed that she had been abused by a person in the music industry, saying, “The music industry won’t let me escape my abuser.” Allen compared herself to Rose McGowan, saying she had reported the abuse to people around her in the industry and no one did anything about it. She has not named her abuser because she is worried about the impact it will have on her career. Read the full story at The Daily Telegraph.



#ChurchToo: “Where There Are Men In Power, There Will Be Men Abusing It.”

Taking direct inspiration from Tarana Burke’s #metoo movement, in November, Emily Joy spearheaded the #churchtoo movement to expose abuse within the evangelical Christian church. The movement quickly took off, with people shared their experiences over social media and some accused abusers eventually resigining. Learn more about the movement at Jezebel.

Alyssa Milano Pushes For Ratification Of Equal Rights Amendment

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), a proposed amendment to the Constitution that would guarantee equal rights for all Americans regardless of gender, needs to be ratified by one more state in order to pass. This week, Alyssa Milano joined Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge Virginia to become the last state to ratify the ERA. Read the full story at ABC News.

The Future Is Female In Spain

Spain just swore in their groundbreaking female-dominated, socialist government. The 17-person cabinet now holds 11 women, for the first time in Spain’s history. Hopefully the U.S. will be following in their footsteps soon. Read more at CNN.

#GetALifeNerds: Star Wars Cast and Crew Rally Behind Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran, the first Asian-American woman to have a principal role in the Star Wars franchise, had to delete her social media accounts following racist and sexist harassment from Star Wars fans. Director Rian Johnson tweeted, “What we talk about when we talk about manbabies.” Tran's co-star Mark Hamill tweeted a photo of them together with caption, “What’s not to love? #GetALifeNerds.” Read more at Entertainment Weekly.

Amy Adams Says There's "A Renaissance For Female Characters" On TV

Amy Adams is making the jump from movies to television, starring in the new HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, adapted from a Gilian Flynn novel. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams said that being able to develop a character over several episodes verses in a movie allows for deeper characters to form. Read the full interview at Entertainment Tonight.

Nicki Minaj Has Released The Cover Art For Her New Album

Nicki Minaj has released the cover art for her upcoming album, Queen, her followup to 2014's The Pinkprint. The album comes out August 10, and we're counting down the days. Read more at Pitchfork.

Rest In Peace, Anthony Bourdain

Chef, travel host and author Anthony Bourdain has died of suicide. We are mourning his loss at BUST HQ and have brought our 2012 "Boy Du Jour" feature with him out of the archives. Read more about Bourdain's life and legacy at The New York Times.

Published June 8, 2018

If you need someone to talk to, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

top photo: "Smile" by Lily Allen/VEVO

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Brooklyn. To see her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.