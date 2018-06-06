Judge Aaron Persky, Known For Brock Turner Rape Case, Voted Off The Bench: Link Roundup

Bye, Brock Turner's Judge

California Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, known for giving Brock Turner a lenient sentence after the Stanford student sexually assaulted an unconscious woman, was removed from office last night. The Washington Post reports that 59.6% of voters supported his removal. “Women across all sectors of society are standing up saying, ‘Enough is enough,’” Stanford professor and Recall Judge Aaron Persky Campaign Chairwoman Michele Dauber told the publication. Read the full story in The Washington Post.

Rest in Peace, Kate Spade

Yesterday, designer Kate Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide, and fans, designers, and celebrities alike are all speaking up about the need for more awareness and support relating to mental illness. Read more in the Los Angeles Times.

South Dakota Lawmaker Believes Businesses Should Be Able To Turn Away Minorities

Following the recent Supreme Court decision in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, Republican South Dakota Representative Michael Clark made a Facebook post calling the ruling a “win for freedom of speech.” He added that he believes business owners should also have the right to turn away people of color. The post has been deleted following backlash, but you can read more on The Hill.

Merkley Speaks Out About Migrant Processing Centers

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon spoke with press members about his experience visiting an immigrant detention facility in McAllen, TX. He described “dog-kennel style” inhumane conditions, and said, “This is not mandated by law…this is a decision that was made after extensive conversations within the administration.” Check out the full story on CBS News.

The Internet Calls Out Lack Of Diversity in Variety’s “Night In The Writers’ Room”

Variety has been promoting an upcoming event in Hollywood billed as “A Night in The Writers’ Room”—but of the twelve panelists, only one is a woman. There are no women of color on the panel. Many individuals, including Busy Philipps, called out Variety for its lack of diversity. Read more on Refinery29.

We’re Probably Getting Our First Native American Congresswoman!

After winning the primary election yesterday, Deb Haaland of New Mexico is slated to become the first Native American woman in Congress. Haaland called her win a “victory for working people, a victory for women and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class.” Read more on CNN.

Prices Rise For Vaginal Health Drugs

On Sunday, The New York Times published a report that vaginal health drugs including Vagifem, a product meant to aid a condition in which people with vaginas experience dryness, uncomfortable sex, and chronic UTIs, are raising costs to up to $3,000 a year. Writer Katie Thomas argued that because vaginal health conditions are considered taboo, people aren’t speaking up about the unfair price surges. Read the full New York Times piece here.

Racked Introduces “The Size Conversation”

Fashion site Racked has introduced a new series of essays and reports on plus-size inclusion within the fashion industry. Topics include “I Love Fashion, But Fashion Doesn’t Love Me Back” and “What Does Plus-Size Even Mean?” Check it out here.

Chelsea Peretti Will Play a 39-Year-Old Spinster

Chelsea Peretti has officially signed on to star in director Andrea Dorfman’s latest film, Spinster, about a woman who is dumped on her 39th birthday and worries she’s fated to live alone forever. Read more on Deadline.

This article was published on June 6, 2018

Top photo via Flickr Creative Commons / HarshLight

