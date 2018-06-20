Win A Pair Of Tickets To Planned Parenthood’s Summer, Sex & Spirits Event In NYC

We are giving away a pair of general admission tickets to Planned Parenthood’s Summer, Sex & Spirits Event at Second Floor NYC. The event features Mike Hot-Pence (a Mike Pence impersonator who raise awareness and money for varying organizations including the Trevor Project), The Self-Portrait Project (a photo-based, interactive archive project whose mission is to empower people in the creation and curation of their own images), live performances, open bar all night, music by Hudson Horns, naughty balloon art by Mistress B, and a silent auction.



Illustrations by Jennifer Lilya, sparkling wine by Dandelion Wine, Boisset Collection VIP Wine Tasting led by Ambassador Liz Howng, sponsored by Terry-Ann Burrell, and chocolate tasting by Fine and Raw.

General Admission Tickets: $75. VIP Tickets: $150 includes admission to our VIP reception with a VIP-only raffle. All proceeds benefit PPNYC's healthcare services, education programs, and legislative work. For example, their Clinical Training and Research Initiative, Taking Care of You Workshops, and Pop-Up's that help educate youth from ages 11-21 about sexual and reproductive health all over the country.

The event runs from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m and the VIP reception is from 7:00 -8:00 p.m.

So enter your name below and we'll pick a winner. Must be 21+ to enter.

