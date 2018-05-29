Ireland Says "Yes" To Abortion Rights: Link Roundup

Ireland Says "Yes" To Abortion Rights

On Friday, Ireland voted on whether or not to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which made abortion illegal. The results came in on Saturday, and abortion rights won in a landslide, 66.4% to 33.6%. Read more at the Irish Times.



The Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Case On Arkansas’ Medication Abortion Ban



Today, the Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to an Arkansas law restricting abortion rights. The law will make medication abortion illegal in the state and close two of the state’s three abortion providers. “This dangerous law also immediately ends access to safe, legal abortion at all but one health center in the state. If that’s not an undue burden, what is? This law cannot and must not stand. We will not stop fighting for every person’s right to access safe, legal abortion,” said Planned Parenthood Federation Of America vice president Dawn Laguens. Read more at the Washington Post.



Roseanne Barr Tweets Racist Hate About Obama Adviser, Quits Twitter In Response



Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarett: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” she wrote, invoking a long and incredibly racist history. In response to tweets calling out her racism, Barr apologized and quit Twitter. Read more at the Hollywood Reporter.

UPDATE: ABC has cancelled Roesanne in response to Barr's racist tweets. Read more at the Hollywood Reporter.



Hurricane Maria’s Death Toll Is 70 Times Higher Than Estimated



A research team led by scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that at least 4,645 people died in Puerto Rico for reasons related to Hurricane Maria—a huge difference from the official death toll of 64. Read more at CBS.

ACLU Documents Abuse Of Children By Immigration Authorities

The ACLU has released a report documenting hundreds of cases of abuse experienced by children detained by immigration authorities, including physical, sexual, verbal and psychological abuse; denial of clean drinking water and food; denying a pregnant minor medical attention preceding a stillbirth; running over a minor with a patrol vehicle; and the sexual assault of a minor disgused as a "strip search." Read more at NPR.

1,500 Children “Lost” By US Immigration Authorities—But It’s More Complicated Than The Headline

In April, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) reported that 1,475 children who arrived at the Mexico-US border without parents were unable to be accounted for. Last week, the story gained traction on social media. Quartz notes that the story is more complicated than its headline, and that many of the “missing” children are with family members who are understandably wary of communicating with immigration authorities. Fair Justice Project lawyer and reporter Josie Duffy Rice tweeted, “You’re asking immigration authorities in TRUMPS AMERICA to BETTER MONITOR UNDOCUMENTED CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. You don’t want this. I promise you don’t.” Read more at Quartz.

Saudi Arabia Women’s Rights Activists Arrested

Human rights groups say at least 11 women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia have been detained; the arrests come just weeks before the ban on women’s driving is scheduled to be lifted. Read more at the BBC.

What Happens When A Woman Criticizes Elon Musk



Reporter Erin Biba documented some of the sexist and anti-Semitic hate tweets, emails and DMs she received after Elon Musk responded to her tweets criticizing him. Read more at the Daily Beast.

“I Like It”: Cardi B’s New Music Video



To make your Tuesday a little brighter, Cardi B has released a new music video called “I Like It.” I like it!

published May 29, 2018

top photo via Twitter/the Repeal Project

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.