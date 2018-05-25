Today, Ireland Decides If Abortion Will Be Legal: Link Roundup

Ireland Votes On Abortion Referendum

The Guardian reports that today Ireland will vote on whether to repeal or keep the constitutional amendment that makes abortion illegal. Since 1983, and the clause has put the “right to life of the unborn” on an equal level with the life of the pregnant person, making it illegal to get an abortion in Ireland, even in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. Hopefully, that will change today. #RepealThe8th

Betsy DeVos Tells Schools To Call ICE on Children

The Root reports that when DeVos was asked if school leaders should call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on students or parents if they are believed to be undocumented—the keyword being believed, meaning that leaders needed no evidence—DeVos said, “I think that’s a school decision, it’s a local community decision.”



Harvey Weinstein Charged with Rape and Sexual Abuse

After countless allegations of sexual harassment, Harvey Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges of first and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree for events that occurred in 2004 and 2013. His bond was set at $10 million, he is required to wear a GPS monitoring system, and he was made to surrender his passport. We hope to see justice served. Read more at CNN.

Dee Rees, Anne Hathaway, and Netflix team up for the film Last Thing He Wanted

The Last Thing He Wanted is based on a Joan Didion novel and will star Anne Hathaway and be directed, produced, and co-written by Dee Rees. Hathaway will portray the hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon, who finds herself on a dangerous situation. Rees is the director of Netflix’s Mudbound, which was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is set to begin shooting this summer and we can't wait to see it. Read more at Variety.



Tess Holliday Reacts to PIP CAM App Reshaping her Body



Today reports that Tess Holliday, a plus-size model, had her photo stolen by an app named PIP CAM that made an advertisement that showed the app slimming her down. "An app that has nearly 50k downloads was dumb enough to steal photos of myself & two other plus size women & use them for this nonsense," Holliday wrote alongside the video montage. She addressed the several things in her statement: the ad was appalling, Instagram should be regulation sponsored content more closely, and that she would never recommend a product like this. "Never let anyone make you feel like you need to alter your appearance or who you are," she said. Holliday will be taking legal actions against the company.

Image via Instagram/RepealProject

