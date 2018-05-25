Quantcast
Today, Ireland Decides If Abortion Will Be Legal: Link Roundup

Today, Ireland Decides If Abortion Will Be Legal: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2018 05 25 at 12.16.50 PM 2b187

Ireland Votes On Abortion Referendum

The Guardian reports that today Ireland will vote on whether to repeal or keep the constitutional amendment that makes abortion illegal. Since 1983, and the clause has put the “right to life of the unborn” on an equal level with the life of the pregnant person, making it illegal to get an abortion in Ireland, even in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. Hopefully, that will change today. #RepealThe8th

ADVERTISEMENT

Betsy DeVos Tells Schools To Call ICE on Children

The Root reports that when DeVos was asked if school leaders should call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on students or parents if they are believed to be undocumented—the keyword being believed, meaning that leaders needed no evidence—DeVos said, “I think that’s a school decision, it’s a local community decision.” 

Harvey Weinstein Charged with Rape and Sexual Abuse

After countless allegations of sexual harassment, Harvey Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges of first and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree for events that occurred in 2004 and 2013. His bond was set at $10 million, he is required to wear a GPS monitoring system, and he was made to surrender his passport. We hope to see justice served. Read more at CNN.

Dee Rees, Anne Hathaway, and Netflix team up for the film Last Thing He Wanted

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

The Last Thing He Wanted is based on a Joan Didion novel and will star Anne Hathaway and be directed, produced, and co-written by Dee Rees. Hathaway will portray the hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon, who finds herself on a dangerous situation. Rees is the director of Netflix’s Mudbound, which was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is set to begin shooting this summer and we can't wait to see it. Read more at Variety

Tess Holliday Reacts to PIP CAM App Reshaping her Body

Today reports that Tess Holliday, a plus-size model, had her photo stolen by an app named PIP CAM that made an advertisement that showed the app slimming her down. "An app that has nearly 50k downloads was dumb enough to steal photos of myself & two other plus size women & use them for this nonsense," Holliday wrote alongside the video montage. She addressed the several things in her statement: the ad was appalling, Instagram should be regulation sponsored content more closely, and that she would never recommend a product like this. "Never let anyone make you feel like you need to alter your appearance or who you are," she said. Holliday will be taking legal actions against the company.

Image via Instagram/RepealProject 

More From BUST

Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

Cate Blanchett Jokes That "Ocean's 8'S" Strong Female Characters Will Lead Children To Crime: Link Roundup

Soon You'll Be Able To Binge-Watch The Obamas On Netflix: Link Roundup

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
Tags: Adoration , Tess Holliday , Dee Rees , Anne Hathaway , Harvey Weinstein , Betsy DeVos

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

affirmators bde08

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2018 05 23 at 11.34.30 AM 37609

Sephora Shows What It Means To Be An Ally With Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary People

NoMeansNo CoverArt byKatieSummer a4327

Ezza Rose's New Music Video "No Means No" Connects With The #MeToo Movement: BUST Premiere

Shannon cover2 preview2 f3c6f

Shannon Shaw's Music Video "Cryin' My Eyes Out" Has Us Getting Out The Kleenex: BUST Premiere

morganfreeman 19602

Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

samirawiley 62637

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

needyouryes 3e4c6

Ireland Prepares For Historic Vote On Abortion

1 1820s gowns collage 1024x613 18f56

Here's How Fashionable Women Dressed In The 1820s

tignotaro 1d3f5

Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

plannedparenthood 8c39b

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Referrals: Link Roundup

fatventure 8de8b

How I'm Reclaiming The Word "Fat"

Upcoming Events

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Fri May 25 @12:00AM
Dance of Breath ~ 1-day Women's Retreat
Sat May 26 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
Reclaiming My Pussy w/Prevention Is Key
Sun May 27 @ 5:00PM - 07:00PM
Detroit Mamas Circle
Mon May 28 @11:00AM - 12:30PM
Laverne Cox's Birthday!
Tue May 29 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar