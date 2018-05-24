Quantcast
Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

Details
IN Feminism

morganfreeman 19602

Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexual Harassment

Eight women have come forward to accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and assault, backed up by eight more people who said they witnessed Freeman’s behavior. One production assistant who worked with Freeman on the movie Going In Style in 2015 said that Freeman sexually harassed her for months, subjected her to unwanted touching, and "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." A female member of the production staff of the movie Now You See Me and her female assistant said Freeman sexually harassed them and made comments on their bodies. “We knew that if he was coming by...not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms,” she said. Read more at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Bateman And The Rest Of The Men Of Arrested Development Defend Jeffrey Tambor While Jessica Walter Tries To Tell Her Story

A New York Times interview with most of the cast of Arrested Development (Portia de Rossi and Michael Cera were not present) shows the male cast members, led by Jason Bateman, defending Jeffrey Tambor while Jessica Walter tries to share her experience of Tambor’s verbal abuse on set. Tambor was part of the interview himself. Alia Shawkat spoke up to defend Walter but stayed silent through most of the interview. Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment by two trans women Transparent actors (Van Barnes and Trace Lysette) and has subsequently been fired from Transparent—but not from Arrested Development, which he is currently promoting. Read the full interview at the New York Times. 

Denmark’s Integration Minister Says Muslims Observing Ramadan Are “Dangerous”

Denmark’s integration minister, far-right politician Inger Støjberg, wrote an Islamophobic blog post saying that Muslims who work while observing Ramadan—which includes fasting during daylight hours—create safety hazards that make the observance of Ramadan “dangerous to us all.” Read more at the Guardian.

Trump Vows To Veto Any Immigration Legislation That Doesn’t Include A Wall

Trump said in Fox News interview that he will veto any immigration legislation that does not include building a wall along the border of Mexico. “Unless it includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there’ll be no approvals from me,” he said. Read more at Politico.

Trump’s New Anti-Choice Rule Will Give Federal Funding To Anti-Contraception Groups—But Not To Anyplace That Gives Abortion Referrals

We’ve writte about the Trump administration’s proposal that would remove federal funding from Planned Parenthood and anywhere else that either provides abortions or refers patients to abortion providers. NPR reports that the legislation could also make way for previously ineligible organizations, including some that are anti-contraception, to receive federal funding through the government’s family planning program instead. Read more from NPR.

The NFL Will Fine Players Who Kneel To Protest Police Brutality Against Black Americans

The NFL has instituted a new policy to fine teams whose players kneel in protest of police brutality against black Americans. New York Jets executive Christopher Johnson said the team will cover any fines:  "I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Instead, we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us." More executives should follow suit—and the NFL should remove this rule immediately. Read more at NBC.

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Cover Is Here

Michelle Obama has released the cover for her upcoming memoir, Becoming, out November 13. We can’t wait to read it. Read more at People.

becoming e50ab

Irish Citizens Go #HomeToVote

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

Ireland will hold a referendum on whether to repeal or keep the Eighth Amendment (which makes abortion illegal) tomorrow. Irish citizens who live in other countries are returning #HomeToVote to repeal the eighth and legalize abortion, and they're sharing heartwarming photos and stories on social media. Read more at Buzzfeed UK.  

hometovote f31ddvia Twitter/@LaurynCanny

published May 24, 2018

top photo: Wikimedia Commons

More from BUST

Jeffrey Tambor Gets Fired From "Transparent" Three Months After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abotions—Or Even Referrals

Michelle Obama's Memoir Now Has A Release Date

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: link roundup

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

affirmators bde08

Trending on BUST

NoMeansNo CoverArt byKatieSummer a4327

Ezza Rose's New Music Video "No Means No" Connects With The #MeToo Movement: BUST Premiere

Screen Shot 2018 05 23 at 11.34.30 AM 37609

Sephora Shows What It Means To Be An Ally With Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary People

samirawiley 62637

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

bookclub 472f3

"Book Club" Unites Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen And Mary Steenburgen—And Proves Actresses Can Still Lead Movies Past 60

plannedparenthood 8c39b

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Referrals: Link Roundup

tignotaro 1d3f5

Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

Shannon cover2 preview2 f3c6f

Shannon Shaw's Music Video "Cryin' My Eyes Out" Has Us Getting Out The Kleenex: BUST Premiere

1 1820s gowns collage 1024x613 18f56

Here's How Fashionable Women Dressed In The 1820s

fatventure 8de8b

How I'm Reclaiming The Word "Fat"

meghanmarkle 28935

Meghan Markle: A Feminist In The British Royal Family

Upcoming Events

CAAMFest36
Thu May 24 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
On Trans Feminism: A Conversation with Julia Serano and Zara Zimbard
Thu May 24 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Thu May 24 @ 8:00PM -
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Fri May 25 @12:00AM
Dance of Breath ~ 1-day Women's Retreat
Sat May 26 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
View Full Calendar