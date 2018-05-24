Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexual Harassment

Eight women have come forward to accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and assault, backed up by eight more people who said they witnessed Freeman’s behavior. One production assistant who worked with Freeman on the movie Going In Style in 2015 said that Freeman sexually harassed her for months, subjected her to unwanted touching, and "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." A female member of the production staff of the movie Now You See Me and her female assistant said Freeman sexually harassed them and made comments on their bodies. “We knew that if he was coming by...not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms,” she said. Read more at CNN.

Jason Bateman And The Rest Of The Men Of Arrested Development Defend Jeffrey Tambor While Jessica Walter Tries To Tell Her Story



A New York Times interview with most of the cast of Arrested Development (Portia de Rossi and Michael Cera were not present) shows the male cast members, led by Jason Bateman, defending Jeffrey Tambor while Jessica Walter tries to share her experience of Tambor’s verbal abuse on set. Tambor was part of the interview himself. Alia Shawkat spoke up to defend Walter but stayed silent through most of the interview. Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment by two trans women Transparent actors (Van Barnes and Trace Lysette) and has subsequently been fired from Transparent—but not from Arrested Development, which he is currently promoting. Read the full interview at the New York Times.

Denmark’s Integration Minister Says Muslims Observing Ramadan Are “Dangerous”



Denmark’s integration minister, far-right politician Inger Støjberg, wrote an Islamophobic blog post saying that Muslims who work while observing Ramadan—which includes fasting during daylight hours—create safety hazards that make the observance of Ramadan “dangerous to us all.” Read more at the Guardian.



Trump Vows To Veto Any Immigration Legislation That Doesn’t Include A Wall



Trump said in Fox News interview that he will veto any immigration legislation that does not include building a wall along the border of Mexico. “Unless it includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there’ll be no approvals from me,” he said. Read more at Politico.



Trump’s New Anti-Choice Rule Will Give Federal Funding To Anti-Contraception Groups—But Not To Anyplace That Gives Abortion Referrals

We’ve writte about the Trump administration’s proposal that would remove federal funding from Planned Parenthood and anywhere else that either provides abortions or refers patients to abortion providers. NPR reports that the legislation could also make way for previously ineligible organizations, including some that are anti-contraception, to receive federal funding through the government’s family planning program instead. Read more from NPR.

The NFL Will Fine Players Who Kneel To Protest Police Brutality Against Black Americans



The NFL has instituted a new policy to fine teams whose players kneel in protest of police brutality against black Americans. New York Jets executive Christopher Johnson said the team will cover any fines: "I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Instead, we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us." More executives should follow suit—and the NFL should remove this rule immediately. Read more at NBC.

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Cover Is Here



Michelle Obama has released the cover for her upcoming memoir, Becoming, out November 13. We can’t wait to read it. Read more at People.





Irish Citizens Go #HomeToVote

Ireland will hold a referendum on whether to repeal or keep the Eighth Amendment (which makes abortion illegal) tomorrow. Irish citizens who live in other countries are returning #HomeToVote to repeal the eighth and legalize abortion, and they're sharing heartwarming photos and stories on social media. Read more at Buzzfeed UK.

via Twitter/@LaurynCanny

published May 24, 2018



top photo: Wikimedia Commons

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.