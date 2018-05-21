Quantcast
Janet Jackson: “Women Have Made It Clear We Will No Longer Be Controlled, Manipulated Or Abused

Janet Jackson: “Women Have Made It Clear We Will No Longer Be Controlled, Manipulated Or Abused"

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2018 05 21 at 12.17.15 PM 13a2f

At the 2018 Billboard Awards, Janet Jackson made history as the first black women to ever receive the Icon Award. After having the award presented to her, Jackson gave a brief but impactful acceptance speech where she discussed sexism, abuse, racism, and God. Expressing her thankfulness for the award, while the audience cheered her name, the icon said the following:  

“For all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history,” Jackson said. “Women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused. I stand with those women, and with men equally outraged who support us in heart and mind. This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh. My prayer is that, weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness. That source is God.”

ADVERTISEMENT


This was the first time Jackson performed on live television in almost a decade and for her to use her platform to speak about faith and the #MeToo movement was both a brave and impactful choice. We stand with Janet Jackson.

Photo credit: Still from "Dammn Baby"/YouTube

More From BUST

Free Download: 
A Feminist Guide to the Resistance

Don't give up the fight! Featuring inspiring interviews with resistance leaders; how-tos on community organizing, running for office, and much, more. Plus, get the latest from BUST.

9 Songs To Help You Get Through The Midwinter Slump: Playlist

Janet Jackson Was Blacklisted After "Nipplegate," And Now Justin Timberlake Is Playing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

14 Things Every Nasty Woman Should Wear To Go Vote

 

 

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
Tags: Janet Jackson , MeToo , Billboard Awards , God

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

taurus 9bd16

Uranus Is Entering Taurus. Here's What To Expect

uniqlo 0998b

This Student Was Told Her Shorts Were Too Short—So She Presented Her Thesis In Her Underwear

kristen stewart personal shopper 4bfab

Kristen Stewart Goes Barefoot On The Cannes Red Carpet, Making A Statement Against Heels-Only Dress Code: Link Roundup

plannedparenthood 8c39b

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Planned Parenthood And Other Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Referrals: Link Roundup

bookclub 472f3

"Book Club" Unites Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen And Mary Steenburgen—And Proves Actresses Can Still Lead Movies Past 60

eternitygirl bf9e0

"Eternity Girl" Is An Imaginative, Darkly Funny Comic About Depression

tignotaro 1d3f5

Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

samirawiley 62637

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

KK 050118 Bust Affirmators Social3 8e1d9

Win An Adorable Knock Knock Affirmator Deck In This Giveaway

b SALT N PEPA d297c

Meet The Woman Behind Your Favorite Music Photographs

Upcoming Events

CAAMFest36
Tue May 22 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Tue May 22 @ 8:00PM -
CAAMFest36
Wed May 23 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018
Wed May 23 @ 7:00PM -
CAAMFest36
Thu May 24 @ 7:00PM - 07:00PM
View Full Calendar