Tig Notaro Tells People Worried About Abusers Recovering From #MeToo, “Shut Up”: Link Roundup

In an interview with the New York Times, Tig Notaro held firm when asked about the future career of Louis C.K. and other men accused of sexual harassment or assault. “The attention and support for the victims needs to be continued, more than people worried about these abusers and what’s next for them, how are they going to move on—shut up,” she said. She also announced that she’ll be starring as First Lady to Jennifer Aniston’s President in a new Netflix movie that Notaro co-wrote with her wife, Stephanie Allynne. Read more at the New York Times.

Janet Jackson Becomes The First Black Woman To Receive The Billboard Icon Award

Janet Jackson was honored with the Billboard Icon Award this weekend, becoming the first black woman to receive that award. She also gave her first televised performance in almost a decade and used her acceptance speech to speak out in support of the #MeToo movement. "At long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused,” she said. "I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind.” Read more at Variety.





Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Postpartum Life



Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child, son Miles Theodore, on Wednesday. And in the days since, Teigen has been getting real about birth and postpartum life on social media, sharing an Instagram photo of her postpartum underwear (hashtaged #asianpearunderwear in a reference to Ali Wong's new Netflix comedy special) and tweeting, “I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.” Read more at People.



New Moms May Be At Risk For PTSD

New research published in the Journal of Maternal-fetal and Neonatal Medicine looked at 200 first-time moms and found that 1% experienced “full-blown PTSD” after giving birth, 5% experienced “partial PTSD,” and 21% experienced one PTSD symptom. Researchers wrote that thinking styles were the primary determining factor, and suggested that a psychological intervention to help modify thinking styles for at-risk moms may help. (The researchers only surveyed cis women, but risks may be similar for others who give birth.) Read more at Psychology Today.

The Texas Shooter Targeted And Killed A Girl Who Rejected Him

The mother of Shana Fisher, a high school student killed by the Santa Fe shooter on Friday, said that the shooter sexually harassed Shana for four months before bringing a gun to school and murdering Shana and nine others. Many, many mass shooters have a history of misogyny and violence against women—and those saying there was lack of "warning signs" should start there. Read more at Think Progress.

13 Reasons Why Mishandles School Shooting Plotline

After drawing criticism for its portrayal of suicide in the first season, 13 Reasons Why is drawing criticism for its portrayal of a school shooting in the second season. Critics say the storyline focuses on encouraging viewers to empathize with the would-be shooter rather than his intended victims. “The series’ attempt to humanize a school shooter doesn’t — and absolutely shouldn’t — sit well,” writes De Elizabeth in a Teen Vogue op-ed. Read more at Teen Vogue.

Jordan Peele's Nazi-Hunting TV Series Is Coming To Amazon

Jordan Peele's next project is a TV series called The Hunt, following a group of Nazi hunters living in New York in the '70s. Amazon just picked it up as a 10-episode straight-to-order. Read more at Deadline.

published May 21, 2018

