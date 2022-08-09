Musical Maverick Diamanda Galás Teaches Us How To Shame Our Enemies Into Submission on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Diamanda Galás is the living definition of what it means to be avant-garde. An extraordinary and genre-bending vocalist, composer, pianist, performance artist, and activist, she has been creating uncompromising work that cries out against injustice for over  40 years. Her 12 studio albums include the classic 1986 collection “The Divine Punishment”—a masterwork created in response to the AIDS crisis—that was just remastered and re-released in June. And her brand new album “Broken Gargoyles,” inspired by the isolation of maimed WWI veterans, is coming out August 26. In this episode of BUST’s “Poptarts” podcast, she reveals details about her reclusive life, teaches us how to shame our enemies into submission, and surprises us with her deep love of borscht belt comedians. (We didn’t see that one coming!)

Listen to Diamanda Galás' Episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:

 

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Austin Young

 

