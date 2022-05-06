Standup Comedy Star Ms. Pat Gets Real About Poverty, Resiliency, And Lane Bryant Fashion Travesties On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

Ms Pat Color Mindy Tucker Low Rez bf8ce

Patricia Williams, better known as Ms. Pat, is a hilarious stand-up comedian, actor, author, and podcast host who has been making audiences flip with her totally original storytelling style for over 20 years.  Her one-hour standup special Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?—directed by Robert Townsend and Produced by Wanda Sykes—premiered on Netflix in February to critical acclaim, her 2017 memoir Rabbit was named one of Amazon’s best biographies of the year, and now she’s gearing up for season two of her BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show! In this episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast, she reveals how she found success turning observations on poverty into comedy, she shares the secrets to her incredible resiliency, and we read Lane Bryant’s menagerie of plus-size, animal-print monstrosities to filth!

Listen to Ms. Pat's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:

 

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Mindy Tucker

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Untitled design 42 d4930

10 Great Plus-Size Clothing Brands To Check Out—Including Lizzo's New Shapewear Line, YITTY!

jewel freewheelin woman bust magazine 2022 717b4

Jewel Is Back With The R&B and Folk-Influenced "Freewheelin' Woman," Her First Album in 7 Years

abed ismail jhUrn9o8yM unsplash 0e27c

The Meaning of the Solar Eclipses of Spring 2022, According to Astrology

pexels andrew mcmurtrie 3973905 ee60c

America Is Down Bad Y’All: The US Supreme Court Is Gearing Up to Repeal Roe V Wade, Putting Reproductive Rights for Millions of Americans in Jeopardy

image1 44cd0

This Toronto Fashion Marketer Discusses Her Springlike Style, Full of Bold Prints, And Eclectic Colors and Textures

pexels lara jameson 8898642 7160c

Fight Back Against Book Censorship in The US With These 4 Actionable Steps

TileTable 7913 f12d8

Got An Old Piece Of Furniture? Here's How a Little Mosaic Style Tile and Grout Can Give It a Brand-New Look!

Mother and Son Wollaita Tribe Ethiopia 15201620846 cf671

Carnations, Meat Hash, and ”Watching Your Mother’s Face”: 9 Mother’s Day Celebrations From Around the World

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar