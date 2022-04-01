Leah McSweeney From RHONY And Legendary Streetwear Brand Married To The Mob Opens Up About Her Show’s Infamous 13th Season On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Leah McSweeney is a legendary New York designer, an entrepreneur, a cast member on one of the biggest reality shows on the planet, and now, she’s an author as well. She founded the women's streetwear line Married to the Mob in 2004, and she has been starring on Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of New York City since 2020 where she she’s been introducing a much-needed dose of relatability into a show that has been criticized for becoming increasingly out of touch with the city it claims to represent. On April 5, McSweeney will be releasing her new memoir, Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time and on BUST’s latest Poptarts podcast, she talks teenage fearlessness, finding Judaism, and freaking out on Bravo.

Listen to Leah McSweeney's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:

 

ChaosTheorycover crop 0e85c

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Eric Helgas

