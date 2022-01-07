“Artist’s Way” Author Julia Cameron Talks Sobriety, Seeking Inspiration, And Saying Yes To Creativity on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

julia cameronByRobertStivers 42271

Julia Cameron is known around the world for helping her readers tap into their creativity. She is the best-selling author of more than 40 books, most notably The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity (which has sold over five million copies since 1992) and her newest title, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection, which came out January 5. In Seeking Wisdom, Cameron explains how cultivating a personal prayer practice can sustain creative growth in artists of all beliefs and backgrounds. And on BUST’s latest Poptarts podcast, Cameron talks sobriety, seeking inspiration, and saying yes to our creative dreams.

Listen to Julia Cameron's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:

 
 

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Robert Stivers

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BENEDETTA Still 2 32472

Lesbian Nuns Behaving Badly in "Benedetta," a New Film From the Director of Cult-Classic "Showgirls"

pexels cottonbro 3401897 76d52

8 2022 New Years Resolutions That Don’t Involve Losing Weight

JasmineMariephotos Gerald Carter 3 d85d0

Breathwork Can Reduce Anxiety and Help Heal Trauma. Black Girls Breathing Founder Jasmine Marie Shows Us The Way

FiveTuesdays 3D 6edad

3 Short Story Collections For Long Winter Nights

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar