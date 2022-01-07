“Artist’s Way” Author Julia Cameron Talks Sobriety, Seeking Inspiration, And Saying Yes To Creativity on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Julia Cameron is known around the world for helping her readers tap into their creativity. She is the best-selling author of more than 40 books, most notably The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity (which has sold over five million copies since 1992) and her newest title, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection, which came out January 5. In Seeking Wisdom, Cameron explains how cultivating a personal prayer practice can sustain creative growth in artists of all beliefs and backgrounds. And on BUST’s latest Poptarts podcast, Cameron talks sobriety, seeking inspiration, and saying yes to our creative dreams.

