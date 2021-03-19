Country Queen Margo Price Proves Why She’s The Badass Mama Of Americana On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Margo Price is a remarkable country singer/songwriter and producer based in Nashville whose timeless anthems and crystal clear tone send shivers up spines all over the world. In the last five years, she has put out three gorgeous albums, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made, and That’s How Rumors Get Started. And most recently, she put out an absolutely devastating video in January for her song “Hey Child” and is planning to headline her first concert since 2019—a socially distanced show at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Tennessee—this May. On her riveting episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, Price talks candidly about her efforts to diversify country music, the painful story behind her new video, and about developing her own strain of weed for Willie Nelson.

Listen to the Margo Price episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here: 

 

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo courtesy of Bobbi Rich

